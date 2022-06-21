EXTECH Completes Another Innovative Achievement with the Waterloo Convention Center in Iowa
Convention Center creates awe with EXTECH’s large translucent LIGHTWALL at the top of the buildingPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania-based façade systems manufacturer, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. recently completed a project in Iowa –that is the crown a top the remodeled Waterloo Convention Center. Architect Nathan Compton, AIA/CDT of ISG Inc, along with EXTECH, CR Glass Company and Cardinal Construction worked together to bring the vision to life. At the top of the convention center, a large beacon of light and architectural point of interest clad in EXTECH’s LIGHTWALL 3440 system draws attention to the building.
Wrapping up just this late spring, the overall renovation plan was to transform and engage the community and to support the local economy through an enhanced visitor experience to the downtown corridor.
Compton designed an open corridor with raised ceilings, and featured bright finishes throughout, along with the use of the 12,000 sq. ft. LIGHTWALL system. The tongue and groove interconnecting polycarbonate wall system is the ideal backdrop for bringing light into the space during the day, and providing light diffusion for an even, backlit night display.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said, “Our convention center has the ability to attract hundreds of thousands of people per year. It has a huge economic impact on the surrounding businesses, hotels, and small businesses. We need something that we're proud of, something that we can take pride in, something that people will be able to come from all around the country to our convention center."
Compton, of ISG Inc., was awarded the project because the city felt their team understood the needs of this convention center. While describing the project, Compton added, “Our team of experts used visualization and 3D rendering technology to convey the space to its numerous stakeholders, giving them an in-depth view to the space and further assist in the design process.”
The convention center is located at 200 W 4th Street, Waterloo, IA. The remodel involved over 100,000 square feet and honors Five Sullivan Brothers Memorial. Highlights of the project include the brick exterior finish that was preserved and updated with modern materials, lighting, and natural elements to draw away from the former brutalist design. The plaza pays tribute to the Five Sullivan Brothers with bronze memorials throughout. Grass areas and greenery replaced what was before a concrete plaza to offer a comfortable gathering space for festivals, food trucks, and many other activities.
About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has developed more than 20 unique systems. Their daylighting systems and custom façades have delivered solutions for a wide variety of industries and structural applications. EXTECH’s commitment to collaboration and innovation has won several awards and garnered national attention. It provides innovation in daylighting systems, natural ventilation, and unique building envelope systems. EXTECH manufactures and designs wall, window, skylight, canopy, and custom façade systems. With the East coast office located in Pittsburgh and the West coast office located in Las Vegas, the company services organizations throughout the US. Learn more by calling 800-500-8083, emailing info@extechinc.com, or visiting https://extechinc.com.
