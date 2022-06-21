MTS Management Group Scores Multiple Finalist Nominations In The Prayze Factor Awards

HeIsTheArtist Sarantos

MTS Management Group & Their Artists Take Home Five Finalist Nominations in the Prayze Factor Awards.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prayze Factor Awards have announced their Season 15 Finalist Nominees and MTS Management Group scored high. The established artist management, publicity/promotions, and record label was nominated for “Manager of the Year” and “Promoter of the Year” for Michael Stover (Founder of MTS), and PR/Marketing Company of the Year for MTS Management Group/MTS Records. MTS Management Group artists are also top contenders in the final nomination round. Heistheartist was nominated for “Best Urban Solo Artist” and Sarantos for “Best Alternative Solo Artist.”

Nominated for “Best Urban Solo Artist,” Heistheartist is an inspirational artist to watch. An American Experimental Christian singer-songwriter from Central Islip, NY, it is no surprise Heistheartist was recognized by fans as “Best Urban Solo Artist.” Formerly a secular neo-soul singer signed to “Bentley Records” under his biological name “LeeMann Bassey,” Heistheartist discovered that his true calling was with the Lord after hearing an inspiring sermon by TD Jakes online one day. That day he was inspired to teach the world about the Lord like TD Jakes did with his Sermon, but through music.

For more information on Heistheartist, please visit his website at www.heistheartist.com

Nominated for “Best Alternative Solo Artist”, Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk & Country artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. Sarantos music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. 2022 is Year #9 of his journey as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poetic songs! He has achieved numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals, and cues.

For more information on Sarantos, visit his website at www.melogia.com

About MTS Management Group

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover.

A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 10 years, MTS Records has released 40+ Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including FIFTEEN #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 60+ Top 40 itunes chart singles, including 60+ Top 5s and 40+ #1s, AND a Top 5 Billboard Magazine chart hit! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. Michael is a 2020 Hermes Creative Awards Winner and a 2020 dotComm Awards Winner for marketing and communication.

For more information about MTS Management Group & MTS Records, please visit their website at www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



About Prayze Factor Awards

Founded and produced by Apostle Dr. Teresa Jordan (affectionately known as Pastor T), the Prayze Factor Awards are a platform specifically and strategically formatted to bring maximum exposure to the inspired artists movement. The Prayze Factor Awards (Prayze Factor) is designed to expose faith based arts on a national/international level with major market radio, television and industry exposure. Past seasons of Prayze Factor has yielded over 70 million votes from fans and finalists gained serious leverage in the gospel industry.