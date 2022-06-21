Kent Imaging Recognized as Most Innovative Medical Imaging Technology Developer in Canada

Kent's CEO, Pierre Lemire, with SnapshotNIR

SnapshotNIR is enabling clinicians to drive better outcomes in wound care, limb preservation, and surgery, with its diagnostic-driven imaging technology.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc. has been recognized by GHP (Global Health & Pharma, formerly AI Global) as the best medical imaging technology development company in Canada for the fourth consecutive year.

Kent Imaging Inc., is a leading Medtech firm based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company’s technologies – namely SnapshotNIR – are enabling clinicians to drive better outcomes in wound care, limb preservation, and surgery, with its diagnostic-driven imaging technology that assesses tissue oxygenation. Consequently, Kent Imaging has, once again, earned itself the esteemed title of Best Medical Imaging Company in Canada for 2022.

“We are honored to have our efforts recognized by Global Health & Pharma,” expresses Kent’s CEO, Pierre Lemire. "One of our main focuses is building awareness around the issues, care requirements, and potential complications that can arise from diabetes or PAD-related chronic wounds. Effective wound management requires in-depth and consistent wound healing monitoring and our SnapshotNIR technology is changing the game in helping to drive more successful outcomes for patients."

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com