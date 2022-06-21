Soli Solutions Is Underwriter at Aspen Ideas Festival
CEO Bill Leslie Joins Panel of Climate Thought Leaders
Soli Solutions’ presence as an underwriter will help support the idea that we must include consumers in the fight against climate change if we are to succeed in the time frame given.”CAMBRIDGE , MA, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, and a proud underwriter of the upcoming prestigious Aspen Ideas Festival, announces its CEO’s participation as a speaker.
— Bill Leslie, CEO
“The Aspen Ideas Festival is a well-known venue for the creation and discussion of ideas,” stated CEO Bill Leslie. “Climate change is now at the forefront of the most important existential topics, and Aspen Ideas Festival is highlighting that this year,” he said.
“For over 60 years, the Aspen Institute has been the nation's premier gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that both shape our lives and challenge our times,” states the Festival.
“Soli Solutions’ presence as an underwriter will help support the idea that we must include consumers in the fight against climate change if we are to succeed in the timeframe given,” continued Leslie. “Consumers have been frustrated with the slow pace of real climate action on the part of corporations, and have been demanding that companies do their part. They want to be involved on a personal level. Soli Solutions enables this through our patented solution that helps consumers fight climate change with everyday purchases,” continued Leslie.
The panel on which Leslie will participate, entitled “Understanding Carbon Offsets: Benefits, Pitfalls and What Will Really Facilitate Net-Zero,” will take place on Tuesday, June 28, with the Festival taking place between June 25 and July 1. https://www.aspenideas.org/sessions/understanding-carbon-offsets-benefits-pitfalls-and-what-will-really-facilitate-net-zero
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
Visit Soli at https://solipoints.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Visit Aspen Ideas Festival at https://www.aspenideas.org
