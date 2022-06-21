Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,324 in the last 365 days.

Soli Solutions Is Underwriter at Aspen Ideas Festival

CEO Bill Leslie Joins Panel of Climate Thought Leaders

Soli Solutions’ presence as an underwriter will help support the idea that we must include consumers in the fight against climate change if we are to succeed in the time frame given.”
— Bill Leslie, CEO
CAMBRIDGE , MA, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, and a proud underwriter of the upcoming prestigious Aspen Ideas Festival, announces its CEO’s participation as a speaker.

“The Aspen Ideas Festival is a well-known venue for the creation and discussion of ideas,” stated CEO Bill Leslie. “Climate change is now at the forefront of the most important existential topics, and Aspen Ideas Festival is highlighting that this year,” he said.

“For over 60 years, the Aspen Institute has been the nation's premier gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that both shape our lives and challenge our times,” states the Festival.

Soli Solutions’ presence as an underwriter will help support the idea that we must include consumers in the fight against climate change if we are to succeed in the timeframe given,” continued Leslie. “Consumers have been frustrated with the slow pace of real climate action on the part of corporations, and have been demanding that companies do their part. They want to be involved on a personal level. Soli Solutions enables this through our patented solution that helps consumers fight climate change with everyday purchases,” continued Leslie.

The panel on which Leslie will participate, entitled “Understanding Carbon Offsets: Benefits, Pitfalls and What Will Really Facilitate Net-Zero,” will take place on Tuesday, June 28, with the Festival taking place between June 25 and July 1. https://www.aspenideas.org/sessions/understanding-carbon-offsets-benefits-pitfalls-and-what-will-really-facilitate-net-zero

About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.

Visit Soli at https://solipoints.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Visit Aspen Ideas Festival at https://www.aspenideas.org

For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Lilliane LeBel
Chief Marketing Officer
603-731-4016
llebel@solipoints.com

Lilliane LeBel
SOLI
+1 603-731-4016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Soli Solutions Is Underwriter at Aspen Ideas Festival

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.