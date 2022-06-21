Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,323 in the last 365 days.

ONLY BLACK-OWNED REAL ESTATE FIRM IN LAWRENCE, KANSAS CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH WITH NEW BUILDING

Crystal Swearingen with Crystal Clear Realty sign in front of her building

Crystal Swearingen with new sign

Crystal's daughters in front of new Crystal Clear Realty sign

Crystal's daughters with sign

Logo with the words Crystal Clear Realty and a key symbol on a black background

Crystal Clear Logo

Woman smiling, sitting on a couch with images on the wall from her real estate certifications and her magazine

Crystal Swearingen in new office

Crystal Clear Realty’s New Home Built on Legacy, Community and Dedication

Being one of a few Black-owned businesses in the area, and the only Black-owned real estate firm in Lawrence, it's important to show others what's possible.”
— Crystal Swearingen
LAWRENCE, KS, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Clear Realty, established in November 2018 by broker/owner Crystal Swearingen, has opened its new office space at 3504 Westridge Dr., Lawrence, Kansas, 66049.

"When I first opened my company, my dream was to create a legacy for my family and my community. Being one of a few Black-owned businesses in the area, and the only Black-owned real estate firm in Lawrence, it's important to show others what's possible," explains Ms. Swearingen.

The new Crystal Clear Realty headquarters was purchased in April and after several weeks of renovations and revisions, the sign is now up to greet customers and clients as they navigate to their favorite real estate brokers’ office.

"This is such a momentous occasion I was able to share with two of my three daughters today! To see my sign on the corner with the likes of other larger companies and know that this is something my sacrifice, hard work, and dedication have created. It seems only fitting my sign would go up on Juneteenth weekend as I feel like I'm living my ancestor's wildest dreams and I hope to keep making them proud!"

Crystal is a serial entrepreneur, with businesses ranging from The Spot Mag to Crystal Clear Realty, and from Crystal’s Spot Cafe & Lounge to Crystal’s Famous Cobblers.

Licensed since 2007, Crystal has always stepped into leadership, from her role as Lawrence Board President to State Chair of Governmental Affairs for the Kansas Association of Realtors ®, as well as national roles in identifying future leaders on the National Association of Realtors ® Committees. Looking through this lens has allowed her to have a global perspective in recognizing the impact of housing and small businesses and their impact on local communities.


For more information, reach Crystal and her agents via the methods below.

Crystal Clear Realty 785-550-3424
www.CrystalClearSells.com
www.CrystalSavestheDeal.com
FB: Crystal Clear Realty Ks

Anika Jackson
Anika PR
+ +1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ONLY BLACK-OWNED REAL ESTATE FIRM IN LAWRENCE, KANSAS CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH WITH NEW BUILDING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.