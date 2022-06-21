ONLY BLACK-OWNED REAL ESTATE FIRM IN LAWRENCE, KANSAS CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH WITH NEW BUILDING
Crystal Clear Realty’s New Home Built on Legacy, Community and Dedication
Being one of a few Black-owned businesses in the area, and the only Black-owned real estate firm in Lawrence, it's important to show others what's possible.”LAWRENCE, KS, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Clear Realty, established in November 2018 by broker/owner Crystal Swearingen, has opened its new office space at 3504 Westridge Dr., Lawrence, Kansas, 66049.
— Crystal Swearingen
"When I first opened my company, my dream was to create a legacy for my family and my community. Being one of a few Black-owned businesses in the area, and the only Black-owned real estate firm in Lawrence, it's important to show others what's possible," explains Ms. Swearingen.
The new Crystal Clear Realty headquarters was purchased in April and after several weeks of renovations and revisions, the sign is now up to greet customers and clients as they navigate to their favorite real estate brokers’ office.
"This is such a momentous occasion I was able to share with two of my three daughters today! To see my sign on the corner with the likes of other larger companies and know that this is something my sacrifice, hard work, and dedication have created. It seems only fitting my sign would go up on Juneteenth weekend as I feel like I'm living my ancestor's wildest dreams and I hope to keep making them proud!"
Crystal is a serial entrepreneur, with businesses ranging from The Spot Mag to Crystal Clear Realty, and from Crystal’s Spot Cafe & Lounge to Crystal’s Famous Cobblers.
Licensed since 2007, Crystal has always stepped into leadership, from her role as Lawrence Board President to State Chair of Governmental Affairs for the Kansas Association of Realtors ®, as well as national roles in identifying future leaders on the National Association of Realtors ® Committees. Looking through this lens has allowed her to have a global perspective in recognizing the impact of housing and small businesses and their impact on local communities.
