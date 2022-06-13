San Gabriel Valley’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Presented by Therapeutic Play Foundation
San Gabriel Valley African American Infant and Maternal Mortality (AAIMM) Community Action Team, LA County Parks and Recreation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and Therapeutic Play Foundation/ Black Mental Health Task Force, are coming together to bring awareness to the history of Juneteenth and celebrate freedom.
This San Gabriel Valley Juneteenth event is free for the whole family. The day will consist of a Freedom Day Walk, where participants will engage in a short, educational walk and learn about the cultural history surrounding Juneteenth and discuss how we can make a positive difference in our local community while helping to ensure that our neighbors have equitable opportunity to advance their quality of life. Following the walk, participants will receive health and wellness information at our resource fair. On the main stage, there will be a libation ceremony led by Reverend Baba C. Eziokwu Washington, a Panel Series: Black in America: Community Perseverance and Hope in the Face of Adversity where Black community leaders engage in powerful conversations about Juneteenth. Other activities include a honk for freedom ceremony, live music, African drumming circle, DJ, giveaways, a speaker series, performances, hands-on children’s activities, artisan food vendors, art displays and much more.
To speak with a spokesperson and/or to cover the event please contact Nicole Edun
WHEN: Saturday, June 18th from 1:00 pm to 6:00pm PST at Dalton Park, 18867 E Armstead St. Azusa, CA 91702
ABOUT THERAPEUTIC PLAY FOUNDATION:
The Therapeutic Play Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide distressed school-aged children and their support systems with access to non-traditional, culturally inclusive arts and play based therapeutic services through education, outreach and advocacy. Our founding members are Black mental health professionals specializing in family dynamics and play therapy. Their vision is to heal the emotional wellbeing of our global community through play. We accept donations to help support our mission and cause.
