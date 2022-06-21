State Route 87 is Closed for Emergency Repairs in Wyoming County

Dunmore, PA – SR 87 between SR 187 in North Branch Township and Star Road in Colley Township, Wyoming County is closed due to a road slide. The estimated date of reopening is late summer 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

