Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for May 2022 

Boston, MA — Local unemployment rates dropped in eleven labor market areas, increased in six areas and remained unchanged in seven labor market areas, in the state during the month of May compared to April, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to May 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, all fifteen areas gained jobs. The largest percentage increases were in the Barnstable Town (+3.1%), Lawrence-Methuen-Salem (+2.0%), Pittsfield (+1.8%), and Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead (+1.8%) areas.

From May 2021 to May 2022, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.5%), Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem (+5.4%), Springfield (+5.1%), and Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford (+4.3%) areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide-unadjusted unemployment rate for May 2022 was 3.4 percent, up 0.1 percentage point over-the-month.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of May 2022 was 3.9 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the April 2022 estimate of 4.1 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 5,500 jobs in May, and an over-the-year gain of 176,600 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

NOTES: The preliminary June 2022 and the revised May 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, July 24, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi. See the 2022 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

