Kongsberg Geospatial receives funding from the Canadian Space Agency smartEarth initiative
RAVENS provides a major leap in on-scene effectiveness by integrating air, maritime and weather pictures, using satellite Earth observation services to provide situational awareness”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial receives funding from the Canadian Space Agency smartEarth initiative to develop real-time Command and Control System for the Arctic using satellite sensors
— says Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial
The RAVENS tool provides unclassified, multi-domain situational awareness and communications to support SAR/ Sovereignty/ Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Efforts.
Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, announced today they have received funding from the Canadian Space Agency under the smartEarth initiative to provide a situational awareness tool that integrates air, maritime, and weather pictures, using recently launched satellite Earth observation services integrated with accompanying decision support tools.
RAVENS provides the world’s 1st unclassified multi-domain situational awareness tool to merge the Airborne track picture (ADS-B) with the Maritime track picture (AIS), integrated with geospatial decision support tools, providing rapid situational awareness accessible anywhere via the web. This near-real-time picture of vehicle movements, combined with real-time weather and geospatial data, will allow commanders to make informed decisions anywhere, anytime deployed around the world, and communicate easily using satellite internet and standard commercial communication tools. Worldwide voice and video communications are also enabled through the integrated and deployable satellite internet access capability. This near-real-time common operating picture and communications portal is now accessible to anyone, anywhere worldwide.
Arctic Search and Rescue is a prime example of an application where there is currently no near real-time sensor coverage of the arctic to alert of an aircraft in distress. RAVENS will monitor this traffic and automatically provide immediate alerts of any air traffic whose flight profile is in distress. RAVENS will enable a very accurate last known position and cue the identification of any maritime vessels in the vicinity, effectively eliminating the “search” in search and rescue. This new capability could dramatically improve response times and effectiveness in getting rescue assets onto the scene and monitoring the rescue situation as it unfolds.
“RAVENS provides a major leap in on-scene effectiveness by integrating air, maritime and weather pictures, using satellite Earth observation services to provide situational awareness,” says Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial. “We are very pleased to be supported by the Canadian Space Agency to apply our national developed situational awareness software to Canadian needs”.
ENDS ###
About Canadian Space Agency:
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is committed to leading the development and application of space knowledge for the benefit of Canadians and humanity. The mandate of the CSA is:
To promote the peaceful use and development of space, to advance the knowledge of space through science and to ensure that space science and technology provide social and economic benefits for Canadians.
About Kongsberg Geospatial:
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com), developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, creates precision real-time software for air traffic control and UxS and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Command, and Control, and air defense solutions. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
Kongsberg Geospatial
info@kongsberggeospatial.com
+1 613-271-5500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn