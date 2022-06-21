EPISODE TWO OF PODCAST THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES AND ROYAL SUCCESSION EXPLORES THE MYTHMAKING OF “VIRGIN QUEEN” ELIZABETH I
Queen Elizabeth I had affairs, sexual relationships, pioneered spy networks, and destroyed images where she did not appear virginal to protect her public imageNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audology, a podcast production label and distributor of original audio from Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG), today dropped the second chapter of the hit new non-scripted series, The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, which chronicles the controversies, scandals, and cover-ups of the British monarchy. Listen to the latest episode here (LINK).
From award-winning Executive Producers Dylan Howard (Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, The Killing of Marilyn Monroe, Diana: Case Solved) and Melissa Cronin (Epstein: Devil in the Darkness), and in partnership with the website The Royal Observer™, Chapter Two: Elizabeth, The Virgin Queen, reveals how the public image of Queen Elizabeth I, who was known as England’s greatest monarch for many years — rising through the deadly intrigue and plots of court to ascend to the throne, and then defeating the Spanish Armada and saving the kingdom, was in fact, a glorious myth.
Throughout the episode, historians uncover how the so-called “Virgin Queen” was sexually abused as a 14-year old by her guardian Thomas Seymour, had several affairs, including sexual relationships with the Earl of Leicester and the Earl of Essex and even pioneered spy networks and codebreaking as a tool for control and weapon of war. Never-before-told claims also emerge, detailing how Queen Elizabeth I pioneered her public image as a tool, destroying any images of her where she did not look youthful and virginal.
“Her firm was her. She was the top of the food chain… she had her council, she had her advisors, but she was the ultimate say. If she didn't like you, she retired you,” said Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills, an American-born commentator on the British royal family. “She wasn't going to be told how it was going to be. She told others how it was going to be. That's the difference between an absolute monarchy and a constitutional monarchy. She had endless power, Elizabeth I.”
Richard Aldrich, author of best-selling book The Secret Royals: Spying and the Crown, from Victoria to Diana added: “Elizabeth I was not just, if you like, running her own James Bond… She had her own national security agency. She had her own codebreakers. And these were absolutely crucial in kind of defeating her enemies, including Mary, Queen of Scots.”
Speaking to her mythical public image as the “Virgin Queen,” British author and historian, Alison Weir told The Firm: “A portrait type was settled upon by the early 1570s. And this was called the mask of youth. The queen did not want to be portrayed in shadow. She wanted to look luminous like a goddess, and any portraits that showed her looking old were destroyed. And they're full of symbolism. The symbolism is of virginity.”
Chapter Two: Elizabeth the Virgin Queen is the second of 12 episodes that form the The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, a series that explores how the institution has maintained power in the face of scandals over 600 years. Chapter One, titled “The Prince and the Pedophile,” revealed how convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein thrust the House of Windsor into an intense international spotlight that threatens the very bedrock of the monarchy to this day. Listen to it HERE.
The series serves as both a fascinating insight into 500 years of royal history, and an eye-opening exploration of just how the institution has evolved and adapted, and how it continues to do so in the face of recent unprecedented challenges to its standing.
The Firm written by Dominic Utton, produced by Douglas Montero, and edited by Sean Kravit. The series is hosted by Jonathan Lock.
Audology, EMG’s podcast division, launched earlier this year with podcast productions powered by artificial intelligence for EMG brands Knewz.com, RadarOnline.com, and OKMagazine.com.
