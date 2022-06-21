MortgageHippo Adds Rate Locking in the POS With Enhanced Optimal Blue Integration

Valentin Saportas

Adding an expanded connection to the PPE empowers front line originators.

With this enhancement, we are further realizing our vision of providing loan originators with an easy-to-adopt, unified and extensible portal for their loan workflow that’s accessible anywhere.” — Valentin Saportas, CEO, MortgageHippo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform, announced today that the company has enhanced its integration with Optimal Blue so that Loan Officers now have the ability to issue rate lock requests directly from the MortgageHippo lender portal.

“With this enhancement, we are further realizing our vision of providing loan originators with an easy-to-adopt, unified and extensible portal for their loan workflow that’s accessible anywhere,” said Valentin Saportas, MortgageHippo CEO. “Now that we are finished with the certification process, lenders on our platform, particularly those who use ICE Mortgage origination technologies, will have a streamlined and more powerful process.”

MortgageHippo is working with other LOS providers to deepen relationships that will allow similar functionality for lenders using their tools. A number of lenders are already interested in taking advantage of the new integration.

MortgageHippo’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. Since launching DLP 2.0, MortgageHippo has added over 75 lenders to its platform, representing a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks across the country.

DLP 2.0 accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages profitably right out of the box. The new platform delivers the flexibility to originate through any marketing or origination channel, the agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with borrowers, partners and technologies.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.