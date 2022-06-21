National Express Elevates Electric Vehicle (EV) Expertise with Maintenance Training Program Provided by Proterra
We look forward to more collaborations with Proterra in the future as National Express continues to fine-tune its EV program & take further steps to evolve its leadership position in the EV industry.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC (NELLC) continues to be a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) field through its participation in EV maintenance training hosted by Proterra, a leading manufacturer in electric transit buses. This participation further supports National Express’ transition to an all zero-emission fleet by 2040.
— Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training
National Express Transit’s team of Compliance and Training Managers and Travel Techs were sole participants in a comprehensive, four-day training event where they received hands-on training in various EV maintenance areas and were certified in Lock Out Tag Out safety procedures. The team was also given a special tour of one of Proterra’s assembly plants.
Over the course of the training event, NELLC team members were trained in:
• Low Voltage Systems
• Control Systems
• Propulsion Systems
• Air Systems & Brakes
• Duo Power Electronic Axle Assemblies
Since completing the training, team members have been able to share their knowledge with fellow colleagues and look forward to applying their newly learned skills on National Express’ transit EV fleet. Team members have also used their training experience to further develop National Express’ EV Maintenance Certification Program.
“Proterra has been a valued partner and very supportive in assisting us with developing our EV maintenance program. They were eager to host the training for our team members, who were able to gain invaluable experience and knowledge from their team of experts,” said Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training. “We look forward to more collaborations in the future as National Express continues to fine-tune its EV program and take further steps to evolve its leadership position in the EV industry.”
About National Express: National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.
