Interstate 90 Eastbound Ramp to Route 20 to be Closed

​ The Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to Route 20 (Exit 45, State line/ North East) in Erie County is scheduled to be closed from 6:00 AM Wednesday, June 22 to 6:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022.

The closure is needed so a cross pipe under the ramp and the median barrier can be replaced as part of the I-90 improvement work happening between mile marker 35 and the New York state line.

To view detailed information on the project, go online to www.penndot.pa.gov/I90projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

