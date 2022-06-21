Streamlined Production of Nanoparticles for Optimized Drug Delivery
We help our clients with the development of nanomedicines by creating novel nanoparticles customized to individual project needs”ST. NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phosphorex Inc. – a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in the production of particle-based formulations – is using the Automated Nanoparticle (ANP) System from Particle Works to optimize its processes. Dr Julia Rashba-Step, VP of R&D and Alliance Management at Phosphorex, commented: “We help our clients with the development of nanomedicines by creating novel nanoparticles customized to individual project needs. Clients reach out to us at different stages of product development; some may need assistance in the early discovery phase while others already have a working formulation that they want to scale up. Our focus lies on process optimization, investigating different microfluidic parameters to achieve the ideal particle size, shape and structure, as well as improve targeting and drug encapsulation. The processes that we design must be robust and scalable and we therefore spent a significant amount of time searching for the optimal microfluidic system, choosing the ANP System from Particle Works.”
— Dr Julia Rashba-Step
Julia continued: “The ANP System allows us to screen multiple formulations very quickly to achieve the target particle size and distribution; it is stable and ensures high consistency and reproducibility. The technology is easy to use and we’re so happy with the system that we have decided to act as a demonstration lab for Particle Works, offering training and technical support to help customers to advance their nanoparticle programs from proof-of-concept to the clinical development stage. The Particle Works team always listens to us, and works tirelessly to provide what we need. We enjoy working with them.”
About Particle Works
Particle Works combines a strong heritage in engineering with scientific knowledge, microfluidic expertise and in-house chip fabrication. We are dedicated to designing and building state-of-the-art particle engineering platforms, paving the way to particle perfection.
Our technology is used in a wide range of applications, including the production of nanoparticle-based vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics. Building on the tried and tested technology of Dolomite Microfluidics, Particle Works’ platforms enable scientists to formulate particles faster, ensuring they are ready for their next breakthrough and the scale up of discoveries. We have been at the forefront of this rapidly changing science, listening and adapting as our customers’ needs have evolved. With Particle Works, we bring you a focused brand where together we can unlock the true power of particles.
Particle Works is part of Blacktrace Holdings Limited – a world leader in Productizing Science™ – and is based in Royston (near Cambridge) UK. We have offices in the USA, Japan and Vietnam, and worldwide distributors offering technical assistance and support.
To find out more about Particle Works, please visit: www.particle-works.com
