Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,088 in the last 365 days.

Streamlined Production of Nanoparticles for Optimized Drug Delivery

We help our clients with the development of nanomedicines by creating novel nanoparticles customized to individual project needs”
— Dr Julia Rashba-Step
ST. NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phosphorex Inc. – a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in the production of particle-based formulations – is using the Automated Nanoparticle (ANP) System from Particle Works to optimize its processes. Dr Julia Rashba-Step, VP of R&D and Alliance Management at Phosphorex, commented: “We help our clients with the development of nanomedicines by creating novel nanoparticles customized to individual project needs. Clients reach out to us at different stages of product development; some may need assistance in the early discovery phase while others already have a working formulation that they want to scale up. Our focus lies on process optimization, investigating different microfluidic parameters to achieve the ideal particle size, shape and structure, as well as improve targeting and drug encapsulation. The processes that we design must be robust and scalable and we therefore spent a significant amount of time searching for the optimal microfluidic system, choosing the ANP System from Particle Works.”

Julia continued: “The ANP System allows us to screen multiple formulations very quickly to achieve the target particle size and distribution; it is stable and ensures high consistency and reproducibility. The technology is easy to use and we’re so happy with the system that we have decided to act as a demonstration lab for Particle Works, offering training and technical support to help customers to advance their nanoparticle programs from proof-of-concept to the clinical development stage. The Particle Works team always listens to us, and works tirelessly to provide what we need. We enjoy working with them.”

To learn more about the ANP System, visit https://www.particle-works.com/our-platform-anp.html

About Particle Works

Particle Works combines a strong heritage in engineering with scientific knowledge, microfluidic expertise and in-house chip fabrication. We are dedicated to designing and building state-of-the-art particle engineering platforms, paving the way to particle perfection.

Our technology is used in a wide range of applications, including the production of nanoparticle-based vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics. Building on the tried and tested technology of Dolomite Microfluidics, Particle Works’ platforms enable scientists to formulate particles faster, ensuring they are ready for their next breakthrough and the scale up of discoveries. We have been at the forefront of this rapidly changing science, listening and adapting as our customers’ needs have evolved. With Particle Works, we bring you a focused brand where together we can unlock the true power of particles.

Particle Works is part of Blacktrace Holdings Limited – a world leader in Productizing Science™ – and is based in Royston (near Cambridge) UK. We have offices in the USA, Japan and Vietnam, and worldwide distributors offering technical assistance and support.

To find out more about Particle Works, please visit: www.particle-works.com


© 2022 kdm communications limited

Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Sarah Khan at kdm communications limited, St Neots, UK
Tel. +44 (0)1480 405333 Fax: +44 (0)1480 477833
email ideas@kdm-communications.com

Sarah Khan
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com

You just read:

Streamlined Production of Nanoparticles for Optimized Drug Delivery

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.