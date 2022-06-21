Peter Thompson of National Bank Insurance Elected Chair of Canadian Association of Financial Institutions in Insurance

Peter D. Thompson Canadian Association of Financial Institutions in Insurance

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Association of Financial Institutions in Insurance (CAFII) is pleased to announce that Peter D. Thompson has been elected Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Thompson succeeds Chris Lobbezoo, who has completed a two-year term as Chair.

Mr. Thompson, President and CEO of National Bank Insurance, has been a director of CAFII since 2019, and its Vice-Chair since 2020. National Bank Insurance is a trademark of National Bank of Canada, which is a leading bank in Quebec and the sixth largest commercial bank in Canada.

“On behalf of CAFII’s Board, I want to thank Chris Lobbezoo for guiding our Association through the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years,” said Mr. Thompson. “Under Chris’ leadership, CAFII was able to successfully pivot its member meetings and services, as well as its relationship-building and communications with insurance regulators and policy-makers to online channels. In addition, the Association was able to adroitly turn its research focus to the impact of the pandemic on how Canadians want to conduct insurance transactions in future.”

Mr. Lobbezoo, who is Vice-President of Creditor Insurance at RBC Insurance, remains on the CAFII Board as the director from his member organization.

“I want to thank my fellow directors, the member volunteers who serve on CAFII committees, and the Association’s leadership team for their support during my term as Chair,” said Mr. Lobbezoo. “Going forward, CAFII is in very experienced, capable hands with Peter D. Thompson as Chair and I wish him the best of luck in guiding the Board in setting our Association’s strategic direction and achieving much continued success.”

About CAFII: The Canadian Association of Financial Institutions in Insurance is a not-for-profit industry Association dedicated to the development of an open and flexible insurance marketplace. CAFII believes that consumers are best served when they have meaningful choice in the purchase of insurance products and services. CAFII’s 15 members include the insurance arms of Canada’s major financial institutions – BMO Insurance; CIBC Insurance; Desjardins Insurance; National Bank Insurance; RBC Insurance; ScotiaLife Financial; and TD Life Insurance Company; along with major industry players Assurant Canada; The Canada Life Assurance Company; Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company; Canadian Tire Bank; CUMIS Services Incorporated; Manulife (The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company); Sun Life; and Valeyo.