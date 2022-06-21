Coppin State Baseball Player Brian Nicolas Gets Recognition from the U. S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Submit Release
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coppin State Baseball Player Brian Nicolas Baseball Player Gets Recognition from the U. S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES for Being Named MEAC Baseball Tournament Most Outstanding Performer During the 2022 Season.

Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas who is from langhorne PA.

The U. S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE has made a special recognition to Brian Nicolas due to his successful baseball season in 2022. Brian R. Fitzpatrick 1st District of Pennsylvania Congress of the United States House of Representative Washington, DC, has presented baseball player Brian Nicolas with a letter of recognition and a the Flag of the United State of America with a respective flag certificate in recognition for Being named the MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Performer for the 2022 College Baseball Season and his Commitment to Athletics.

Nicolas played in the 2022 MEAC Collegiate Baseball in the League and was named the MEAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Performer for the 2022 College Baseball Season. Coppin State University was the MEAC’s Baseball Camps for the 2022 Baseball Season under the direction of Coach Sherman Reed. Coppin State baseball wins first MEAC title since 1995 to earn an automatic bid to NCAA Regional. The accomplishment of Coppin State winning his first conference was a reality. Brian Nicolas MEAC’s Championship video hitting highlights (https://youtu.be/BXacQAwSY8M) and defensive video highlights (https://youtu.be/8PVbEfGTrl4). Brian Nicolas finished the 2022 Collegiate Baseball season with a 286 Batting Avg./6 Home Runs/39 RBI/48 Hits. Brian Nicolas Homer’s during 2022 baseball college NCAA regionals at Greenville, NC; Date 6/4/22. Video link (https://youtu.be/3EEBKwjMDNw).

During the 2022 baseball season, Nicolas was a redshirt junior from Langhorne, Pa. During the GREENVILLE, N.C., College Baseball NCAA Regionals went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI. Brian Nicolas was selected to 2021 Collegiate First Team Conference and made the First Team Championship Tournament in the MEAC BASEBALL LEAGUE. Nicolás began his college baseball career at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, in the spring of 2019. Nicolás transferred to Coppin State University, which is a Division I baseball program located in Baltimore, Maryland, for the fall 2021 academic year. Brian Nicolas Homer’s during 2022 baseball college NCAA regionals at Greenville, NC; Date 6/4/22. Nicolas will be a College Senior in the 2023 baseball season. Video link (https://youtu.be/3EEBKwjMDNw). Coppin State's Eagles are looking forward to new baseball challenges in the future.

