Organic Poultry Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the independent artists and performing art companies bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes various images and measurements, and the geometry is determined. According to the organic poultry market analysis, near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for independent artists and performing art companies meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and independent artists and performing art companies equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC. In July 2020, KFC announced the introduction of new laboratory-produced 3D printing chicken nuggets.

Technological advances are expected to drive the organic poultry market growth during the forecast period. New practices involve the use of wireless technologies, GPS positioning, and lasers, for tracking meat production and packaging. Meat-producing and packaging companies are also expected to integrate big data analytics, internet of things (IoT), robotics, and other technologies into their production and packaging practices. According to the organic poultry market overview, these technological developments are expected to drive the market going forward.

The global organic poultry market size reached a value of nearly $12.55 billion in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% since 2015. The global organic poultry market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to nearly $18.67 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.2% to $25.23 billion by 2030.

Major players covered in the global organic poultry industry are Perdue Farms, Shenandoah Valley Organic - Farmer Focus, Fosters Farm, Bell & Evans, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation.

TBRC’s organic poultry market report is segmented by product type into eggs, meat products, by processing type into fresh, frozen, processed, by end user into households, food services, by distribution channel into supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales, others.

Organic Poultry Market 2022 – By Product Type (Eggs, Meat), By Processing Type (Fresh, Frozen, Processed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales), By End User (Households, Food Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a organic poultry market overview, forecast organic poultry global market size and growth for the whole market, organic poultry market segments, geographies, organic poultry global market trends, organic poultry market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

