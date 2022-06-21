Biosimilars Market Developments To Significantly Drive Growth Rate At 18%

Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosimilars market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials. According to the biosimilars market analysis, research and development is being carried out by market leaders in the biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective drugs. For instance, as of October 2020, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies is anticipating FDA approval for a Biologics License Application (BLA) for ROLONTIS, a novel, long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), an indication for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.

The global biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $9.79 billion in 2020 to $22.21 billion in 2025 at a rate of 17.8%. The global biosimilars market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 and reach $49.79 billion in 2030.

Read more on the Global Biosimilars Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilars-market

According to the biosimilars market overview, the rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe contributed to the market growth during the historic period. The prevalence rate in oncology is observed to be highest amongst the elder population. Cancer is the second major cause of death accounting for around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, there are 1.8 million new cancer cases and 0.60 million deaths in the US in 2020, that is about 4,950 new cases and more than 1,600 deaths each day. About 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Major players covered in the global biosimilars industry are Amgen, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Viatris, Celltrion, Inc.

TBRC’s biosimilars global market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, other hormones, others, by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, other applications.

Biosimilars Market 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Hormone), By Application (Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biosimilars market overview, forecast biosimilars global market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilars market segments, geographies, biosimilars market trends, biosimilars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Biosimilars Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6175&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals), By Application (Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology), By Compound (Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Teriparatide Biosimilars, Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars, Insulin Biosimilars, Somatropin Biosimilars), By Application (Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalysts, Therapeutics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/epharmacy, Specialty Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-hormone-global-market-report

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Type Of Manufacturing (In-House Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing Organization) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/filgrastim-biosimilar-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC