Parking Management Solutions Market To Reach $6.55 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Parking Management Solutions Market Report 2026_Segments Parking Management Solutions Regional Share 2026 Parking Management Solutions Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Parking Management Solutions Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Parking Management Solutions market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Information Management Solutions market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $761 billion by 2030, with Parking Management Solutions to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Parking Management Solutions market is estimated to account for nearly 0.05% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Parking Management Solutions Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the parking management solutions market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing urbanization and vehicle ownership, rising demand for smart parking infrastructure, strong adoption of IoT-based parking management systems, growing investments in smart city development projects, expansion of commercial real estate and transportation hubs, and increasing integration of digital payment and real-time parking guidance technologies across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Parking Management Solutions Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the parking management solutions market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing urbanization and vehicle density, rising demand for smart and automated parking systems, strong adoption of IoT-enabled parking management and real-time monitoring solutions, growing investments in smart city infrastructure projects, expansion of commercial complexes and transportation hubs, and increasing integration of digital payment and mobile-based parking applications across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Parking Management Solutions Market In 2030?

The parking management solutions market is segmented by type into solutions, and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the parking management solutions market segmented by type, accounting for 68% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing adoption of smart parking systems, rising deployment of IoT-enabled sensors and automated parking guidance systems, growing integration of AI and data analytics for real-time space optimization, expanding smart city infrastructure projects, increasing demand for digital payment and contactless parking solutions, and strong focus on reducing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility efficiency.

The parking management solutions market is segmented by parking site into on-site parking, and off-site parking.

The parking management solutions market is segmented by technology into parking meters, and parking kiosks.

The parking management solutions market is segmented by application into transport, commercial, and government.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Parking Management Solutions Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the parking management solutions market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Parking Management Solutions Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global parking management solutions market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate urbanization and vehicle ownership, expand adoption of smart city initiatives, and increase demand for contactless and digital payment solutions across urban mobility ecosystems.

Rapid Urbanization And Increasing Vehicle Ownership - The rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership is expected to become a key growth driver for the parking management solutions market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership acts as a major driver for the parking management solutions market because growing populations in cities are leading to higher demand for efficient parking infrastructure. As urban areas become more congested, traditional parking methods fail to meet rising demand, creating the need for smart and automated systems. Parking management solutions help optimize space utilization, reduce traffic congestion, and improve overall urban mobility. Governments and city planners increasingly invest in intelligent parking systems to address these challenges. This continuous rise in vehicles and urban density accelerates the adoption of advanced parking technologies and drives market growth. As a result, the rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership is anticipated to contribute to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Smart City Initiatives - The rising adoption of smart city initiatives is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the parking management solutions market by 2030. Rising adoption of smart city initiatives acts as a major driver for the parking management solutions market because governments worldwide are focusing on integrating digital technologies into urban infrastructure. Smart parking systems play a crucial role in enhancing traffic management, reducing emissions, and improving citizen convenience. These solutions align with broader smart city goals by enabling real-time data monitoring, automated payments, and efficient parking allocation. Increased public and private investments in smart infrastructure further boost the deployment of such systems. This strong alignment with smart city development significantly fuels market expansion. Consequently, the rising adoption of smart city initiatives is projected to contribute to around 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Contactless And Digital Payment Solutions - The growing demand for contactless and digital payment solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the parking management solutions market by 2030. Growing demand for contactless and digital payment solutions acts as a major driver for the parking management solutions market because consumers increasingly prefer seamless, cashless transactions for convenience and safety. Parking systems integrated with mobile apps, digital wallets, and automated payment gateways enhance user experience and operational efficiency. This shift reduces manual intervention and minimizes errors in fee collection and enforcement processes. Businesses and municipalities adopt these technologies to improve revenue management and customer satisfaction. As digital adoption continues to rise, it strongly supports the growth of advanced parking management solutions. Therefore, the growing demand for contactless and digital payment solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 1.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Parking Management Solutions Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of smart parking systems, rising deployment of IoT-enabled sensors and automated parking guidance technologies, growing integration of AI and data analytics for real-time space optimization, expansion of smart city and urban mobility infrastructure projects, increasing demand for contactless digital payment and parking reservation platforms, and strong focus on reducing traffic congestion and improving parking efficiency. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing urban mobility, improving operational efficiency, and enabling intelligent parking ecosystem management, fuelling transformative growth within the broader mobility and smart infrastructure industry.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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