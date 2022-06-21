Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The global ambulatory IV infusion pump market size is expected to grow to $0.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the ambulatory iv infusion pumps market growth.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of ambulatory IV infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ambulatory IV infusion pumps. Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient's body. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Trends

Companies in the ambulatory IV infusion pump market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps. The use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity, and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error.

Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Segments

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is segmented:

By Type: Disposable Infusion Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others

By Application: Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others

By Geography: The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

