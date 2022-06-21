Strategies For Global GMO Testing Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

GMO Testing Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘GMO Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the GMO testing market size is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2021 to $2.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the GMO testing market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s GMO testing market outlook the market is expected to reach $2.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The increased production of genetically modified crops is contributing to the GMO testing market growth.

The GMO testing market consists of sales of GMO testing technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can be used to detect genetically modified organisms in food or feed. GMO testing qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in the food or feed samples to meet the appropriate national and international controls, performs independent verification to trade in confidence with countries specifying GMO-free products and prevents cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.

Global GMO Testing Market Trends

Technological advancements in farming practices are the key trend gaining popularity in the GMO testing market. The advanced technologies for agricultural farming include robots, aerial images, temperature, and moisture sensors, and GPS technology will allow farms to be more profitable, safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly. The advanced farming practices are beneficial for GM crops production to meet the demand and food security.

Global GMO Testing Market Segments

The global GMO testing market is segmented:

By Trait: Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance

By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay

By Processed Food Types: Bakery and confectionery, Meat products, Breakfast cereals and snacks, Food additives, Others

By Crop Tested: Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed Or Canola, Potato, Others

By Geography: The global GMO testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

GMO Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides GMO testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global GMO testing market, GMO testing global market share, GMO testing global market segmentation and geographies, GMO testing global market players, GMO testing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The GMO testing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s GMO Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality Limited, OMIC USA Inc., Monsanto, EMSL Analytical Inc., and FoodChain ID Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

