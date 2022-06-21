MarketResearchReports.com : Hollow Fiber Dialyzer Market is growing at CAGR 5.16%, sales reached 473.05 Mn Units in 2021
Global Hollow Fiber Dialyzer Market 2028 Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollow fiber dialyzers are used with hemodialysis machines to serve as artificial kidneys for the removal of creatinine and other toxin materials from the blood of patients suffering from impaired kidney function
In the last several years, the global market for Hollow Fiber Dialyzer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.16% from 2017 to 2021. In 2021, the global revenue of Hollow Fiber Dialyzer was nearly USD 5.93 billion; whiles sales were about 473.05 Million Units.
The classification of Hollow Fiber Dialyzer includes Low Flux Membrane and High Flux Membrane. The proportion of High Flux Membrane in 2021 is about 66%
Hollow Fiber Dialyzers are widely used in hospitals, Dialysis Centers, and Others. The most proportion of Hollow Fiber Dialyzer is used in Dialysis Centers, and the proportion is about 62.92% in 2021.
North America is the largest consumption region, with a consumption value market share of about 32.97% in 2021. Following North America, APAC is the second largest consumption region with a consumption market share of 31.62%.
Competition in Global Hollow Fiber Dialyzer Market is intense. Fresenius, Baxter, NIPRO, and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
