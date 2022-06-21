Submit Release
Learning Pool makes strategic US appointment to its leadership team

Learning Pool, the international leader in learning technology has announced the appointment of Harper Wells as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

DERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harper takes up this role following the recent acquisition of True Office Learning, a US-based eLearning and analytics company, where she was Director of Compliance Insights and Strategy for 3 years.

She brings extensive experience in leading compliance and ethics programs, driving product strategy and providing industry thought leadership.

Prior to joining Learning Pool, Harper held several compliance, risk, and governance positions, including at Sempra Energy, a San Diego, California-based energy services holding company, for 14 years.

Harper Wells said, “I am thrilled to join Learning Pool at an exciting time in the company’s growth. In the post–COVID business world, many businesses are beginning to face new ethics and compliance challenges related to the changing business and consumer landscape, our company included.

“In this regard, it is essential that businesses have the agility to evolve with this changing landscape for their people and their consumers. Learning Pool is expertly placed to face these challenges and I look forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

In her previous role at True Office Learning, Harper played a leading role in developing award-winning programs to proactively manage compliance risk and drive better business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul McElvaney, Founder and Executive Chair of Learning Pool said, “Our recent acquisition of True Office Learning highlights our commitment to improving compliance standards across our company and for our customers. We are delighted to welcome Harper to our team.

True Office has led the market in changing the way businesses think about using technology and data to drive real behavior change among the workforces of its customers. As we move to a new normal in working practices globally, we’re excited about how we can apply this capability across the enterprise to help our customers achieve even more extraordinary outcomes for their staff and stakeholders.”


About Learning Pool

Learning Pool empowers workplaces to deliver extraordinary learning outcomes with its comprehensive suite of innovative technologies. Supporting the evolving ambition of more than 1,400 businesses investing in learning experiences for over 5 million global learners, Learning Pool’s suite provides everything needed to build, manage, and deliver workplace learning.

The company offers an unparalleled customer experience, delivered by more than 450 expert colleagues based in the UK and USA, working to bring each customer's unique vision for learning and development to life.

In the last year, it has featured on 17 eLearning Industry lists for excellence in its field, received Gold at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, for Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation and double Gold in the Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Service.

Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you’ll find Learning Pool.

