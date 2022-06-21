Submit Release
New GC3 launch monitor named in Golf Monthly’s Editor’s Choice Awards 2022

If you’re looking to understand your swing and improve your game, the GC3 is a hugely useful tool.”
— Joel Tadman
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Sports Europe, a Surrey-based company dedicated to providing advanced sports imaging solutions, recently launched its GC3 golf launch monitor and is already receiving acclaimed reviews.

Foresight Sports has worked with top golfers and golf equipment leaders over the years to manufacture ground-breaking, camera-based tracking solutions. The company’s brand new GC3 launch monitor is the latest product instalment designed to provide unparalleled data accuracy and true-to-life simulation experiences at a lower price point than other Foresight Sports products. Despite being the most affordable option, the GC3 launch monitor still utilises the same industry-leading technology as the tour-dominating GCQuad.

The GC3’s high-level performance stems from its tri-scopic camera system that allows players to accurately measure and improve their golf swing while experiencing a new way to refine and develop their skills. The product uses the same advanced photometric technology found in other high-performance GC products as well as further innovations and features. It guarantees accurate and reliable feedback both on the range and at home as a result of its sub-millimetre measurement of the golf ball and club.

The product recently received its first award from Golf Monthly, a renowned golfing publication. Golf Monthly recognised the “uncompromising accuracy and performance” of the GC3 launch monitor. This recognition features in Golf Monthly’s Editor’s Choice Awards 2022, which showcases the best products released in the industry each year. The 2022 list includes 100 products that Golf Monthly believes stand apart from others. The GC3 product rates highly in the technology category for its “extremely precise and reliable feedback” and “best-in-class accuracy”.

The editor of Golf Monthly, Joel Tadman, states: “If you’re looking to understand your swing and improve your game, the GC3 is a hugely useful tool.” Tadman puts this down to the product's ability to provide accurate information on a range of club and ball data points, such as launch angle, ball speed and spin axis.

This review reaffirms Foresight Sports' GC line as the number one launch monitor technology when it comes to delivering real-time performance insight. With the world’s leading golf media brands already backing it, we can only expect to hear more positive reviews about the GC3 launch monitor down the line.

Find out more about the product on Foresight Sports' website.

Nick Lima
Rank Fresh
