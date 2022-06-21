47 positive cases and 1502 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 21 - Date: 21 June Time: 9:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 47 positive cases

Confirmed Cases: 10 cases

Asymptomatic cases: 34 cases

Under investigation: 3 cases

Male: 12

Female: 35

Age range: 8 months to 89 years old

Persons in follow-up: 1502

Close contacts: 249

People with common track: 920

Secondary close contacts: 134

General contacts: 51

Accompanying persons: 104

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.