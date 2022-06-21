47 positive cases and 1502 persons followed-up in total
MACAU, June 21 - Date: 21 June Time: 9:00 am
The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:
Positive Cases: 47 positive cases
Confirmed Cases: 10 cases
Asymptomatic cases: 34 cases
Under investigation: 3 cases
Male: 12
Female: 35
Age range: 8 months to 89 years old
Persons in follow-up: 1502
Close contacts: 249
People with common track: 920
Secondary close contacts: 134
General contacts: 51
Accompanying persons: 104
At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.