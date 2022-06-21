Measures of red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones

MACAU, June 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) stated that, in view of the confirmed case in Macao on 18 June, the Centre has followed the “zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control”, quickly implemented closure and control measures according to the levels of risk. Different areas have been classified as “lockdown zones” (red-coded zones) and “precautionary zones” (yellow-coded zones), with a tentative quarantine period of 7 days. The number of days for quarantine may be adjusted to 10 days, depending on whether there are more cases in Macao during the quarantine period.

In the “lockdown zones” (red-coded zones), the control measure of red health code is imposed. On-site nucleic acid testing is implemented, with temporary arrangements for nucleic acid testing on days 1, 3 and 7, and rapid antigen testing on days 2, 4, 5 and 6. People are only allowed to enter and not allowed to go out of the red-coded zones, except for the working staff. Their activities are required to be kept to a minimum, such as picking up supplies at the designated location only. Comprehensive restriction and closed-off management are implemented. On-site isolation and medical observation or transfer to an appropriate location to receive medical observation of centralised management will be carried out according to the actual situation.

In the “precautionary zones” (yellow-coded zones), the control measure of yellow health code is implemented. The health code of the relevant people in the related zones is changed to yellow. They are required to undergo nucleic acid tests on days 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. At the following link: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook, they can make appointments for free nucleic acid tests, of which the results will not be shown on Macao Health Code and cannot be used for going through the immigration control. Other restrictive measures include the restriction of departing from Macao and implementation of close health monitoring and self-health management for at least 14 days.

According to the Centre, under the zone-specific, multi-level targeted mechanism of epidemic prevention and control, the daily living needs of people in the red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones are catered for by the Daily Living Support Team, with food and daily consumables provided by the corresponding departments. The elderly who live alone, people with difficulties or in need of psychological or mental assistance can call the hotline of the Social Welfare Bureau at 28261126 to seek assistance from professional personnel.