Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,840 in the last 365 days.

Measures of red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones

MACAU, June 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) stated that, in view of the confirmed case in Macao on 18 June, the Centre has followed the “zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control”, quickly implemented closure and control measures according to the levels of risk. Different areas have been classified as “lockdown zones” (red-coded zones) and “precautionary  zones” (yellow-coded zones), with a tentative quarantine period of 7 days. The number of days for quarantine may be adjusted to 10 days, depending on whether there are more cases in Macao during the quarantine period.

In the “lockdown zones” (red-coded zones), the control measure of red health code is imposed. On-site nucleic acid testing is implemented, with temporary arrangements for nucleic acid testing on days 1, 3 and 7, and rapid antigen testing on days 2, 4, 5 and 6. People are only allowed to enter and not allowed to go out of the red-coded zones, except for the working staff. Their activities are required to be kept to a minimum, such as picking up supplies at the designated location only. Comprehensive restriction and closed-off management are implemented. On-site isolation and medical observation or transfer to an appropriate location to receive medical observation of centralised management will be carried out according to the actual situation.

In the “precautionary zones” (yellow-coded zones), the control measure of yellow health code is implemented. The health code of the relevant people in the related zones is changed to yellow. They are required to undergo nucleic acid tests on days 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. At the following link:  https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook,  they can make appointments for free nucleic acid tests, of which the results will not be shown on Macao Health Code and cannot be used for going through the immigration control. Other restrictive measures include the restriction of departing from Macao and implementation of close health monitoring and self-health management for at least 14 days.

According to the Centre, under the zone-specific, multi-level targeted mechanism of epidemic prevention and control, the daily living needs of people in the red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones are catered for by the Daily Living Support Team, with food and daily consumables provided by the corresponding departments. The elderly who live alone, people with difficulties or in need of psychological or mental assistance can call the hotline of the Social Welfare Bureau at 28261126 to seek assistance from professional personnel.

You just read:

Measures of red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.