IAM extends submission deadlines for public tenders

MACAU, June 21 - The public tenders of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) for multiple municipal services and construction projects are underway with certain submission deadlines set as this week. As the public service departments of the SAR Government have suspended their services on 20 and 21 June to facilitate the prevention and control work of the novel coronavirus, IAM has decided to extend the submission deadlines for the public tenders to give interested suppliers reasonable amount of time to submit their tenders, as a way to minimise the impacts on the tender periods. The adjusted submission deadlines will be announced with further notice.