Electronics manufacturer gets licence in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, June 21 -

An entrance to the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park. The park west of Đà Nẵng city has called for investment from the US, Japan and Korea. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority

ĐÀ NẴNG — An investment licence has been granted to the US company Vector Fabrication Inc. for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) factory with an investment of US$60 million in the central city’s high-tech park after a one-year survey of locations in central Việt Nam.

Head of the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Đà Nẵng HPIZA), Phạm Trường Sơn, said the factory, which will be built on 40,000sq.m, would begin the first phase in the first quarter of 2025.

Sơn said the US investor from California designed its capacity of 52,000 products, including two-layer, 4-layer and multi-layer PCBs per year for two investment phases, while the manufacture of MEMS would be slated for the first quarter of 2027.

He said the project was one of a series of investments starting with surveys at the central city’s industrial zones and high-tech parks during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city in 2021

Last year, Đà Nẵng HPIZA also agreed to an investment proposal from Intex Development Company, a member of Intex Group from the US, for the development of a $12-million factory at Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone to produce 1.9 million water filter boxes for above ground pools and 2.4 million water and air pumps per year.

The park authority also received an investment proposal by Arevo Inc from the US for a 3D printer manufacture project at Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park with a total investment of US$135 million.

The Vector Fabrication Inc. plan for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) factory in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority

Arevo, based in Silicon Valley, is pioneering composite production through digitalisation and automation and the world's first high-speed additive manufacturing system capable of creating sizable, continuous carbon fibre composite structures on demand.

Meanwhile, United States Enterprises will build a semiconductor for operation in 2023. It will focus on machining and fabrication specialists for quartz, ceramic, silicon, and other materials such as aluminium oxide, mono and poly-crystalline silicon, and sapphire.

The city has called for more investment from Silicon Valley and the US in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence, education, real estate and automation.

The Universal Alloy Corporation was the biggest investor from the US that officially operated the first stage of the $170 million Đà Nẵng-based Sunshine Aerospace components manufacturing plant in 2020. — VNS