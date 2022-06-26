The Pineapple Theory presents: Float your pineapple boat

One of Mr. Pineapple's several daily inspiration.

When you're inspired, you become inspiring”
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quoted by The Pineapple Theory: What was still is…

Throughout Earth timeline, several Methodologies took birth and still lives today. Methodologies providing perspectives to understand life and humans emotionally better. Remove the illusions of their storytelling and the raw concept can be seen. Their raw concept is their purpose: Assist humans to live happily, together. To live happily together starts within each one of us because when we experience positive emotions, we become positive with others.

What ever floats your boat?

What if life was like a river? To onboard the journey, you need a boat, and you need to be the captain. Sadly, the river cannot flow smoothly all the time. Various levels of storms are to expect. Storms influence by nature, yourself, and others. When they do happen, does your boat float? Do you remain the captain of your boat?

Because The Pineapple Theory views that theoretically, everything is like a pineapple, let us reapproach the above with a philosophy of the theory.

What if life was like a river? To onboard the journey, you need a boat, and you need to be the captain. Your boat can be a pineapple sliced in half. Perfect curve, awesome shell, and a positively authentic bow. Your sweet pineapple boat is your foundation, and it keeps you above the water. Inside the boat, the inner sweetness, define as you. You are the captain of your pineapple boat, the leader, and its engineer. To remain above water, your pineapple boat will require maintenance, improvement, and passengers of your choosing because sadly, the river cannot flow smoothly all the time. Various levels of storms are to expect. Storms influence by nature, yourself, and others. Have you engineered a pineapple boat that floats when there are storms? Your pineapple boat, are you able to navigate it when there are storms? Following each storm, no matter their intensity, will require you to maintain and improve your pineapple boat to keep it floating on the river of life. Because life always flows forward, it does not plato. Therefore, you should always be moving forward with it. What is passed is now behind you.

The journey will make you learn everyday, become a problem solver, and become positively curious with various tools to assist you to keep your pineapple boat floating, keeping you sweet, and make it a positive experience for the passengers onboard.

The pineapple fruit is an inspiration and symbol because theoretically, everything is like a pineapple! Following your reading of The Pineapple Theory books, you will never look at a pineapple the same way again. Because Pineapple : Human, what if following your reading, you’ll never look at yourself the same way again? Discover the pineapple that you are!

Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
What is The Pineapple Theory?

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

