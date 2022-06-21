Discover Fiji in the palm of your hands with Bula Fiji app

Bula Fiji App Coming Soon

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the grip of COVID-19 easing across the world, more travellers are venturing beyond their borders for a much-needed getaway.

For Fiji, this means a welcome influx of international tourists eager to discover the unique experiences that the islands have to offer. According to Tourism Fiji research, tourists spend more than 1 billion Fiji dollars (US$460 million) each year on local activities and services.

While Fiji has plenty to offer tourists with different travel preferences, finding fun and adventurous activities can sometimes be frustrating and cumbersome to book. However, this will no longer be a problem as tourists will soon be able to discover and indulge in Fiji all through a single app!

Recognising an opportunity to allow tourists to explore Fiji like the locals, Singapore-based travel tech company, Smoove Xperience is launching a Fiji super-app. Aptly named 'Bula Fiji', the super-app enables visitors to access useful information, perform cashless transactions and make use of valuable features while enjoying themselves in Fiji.

Functions that you can expect on the Bula Fiji app

1) Easy to use digital wallet

Simply load your digital wallet by converting from major currencies to Fijian dollars via your credit or debit card. Use it to pay any participating merchants on the go. You do not need to worry about not being able to find a money changer or an ATM while you're on holiday in Fiji. And better still, you no longer need to carry your wallet, cash, or a physical card to make purchases.

2) Booking of activities and attractions

Browse through all the interesting local activities and top attractions and make an instant booking directly through the app. Forget about all the hassle of queuing for tickets and making reservations. With the Bula Fiji app, you can save plenty of time and just focus on enjoying your time in Fiji.

3) Booking of transport services

Getting around Fiji should be easy and seamless. Want to island-hop? Simply engage SeaFiji water taxi service with the click of a button.

4) Access to handy information

Get access to useful information such as local culture, basic Fiji phrases, etiquette, tax refund procedures, fun facts, and more. In short, everything important you need to know about Fiji.

“This easy-to-use app comes in handy for travellers and merchants who appreciate the convenience and hassle-free services. There are also a few innovative features, for example — a family can have a separate digital wallet for each member, and parents can allocate a “trip allowance” for their kids to spend on their favourite items like ice cream and coconuts, keeping their holiday within budget," Greg Duffell, Group CEO for Smoove Xperience.

"We trust that our joint venture with valuable partners like Fintech Pacific, Travel Lab, and Playz will benefit hundreds of thousands of travellers visiting Fiji. We are bringing Fiji closer to the hearts and hands of the travellers. In the future, we hope to provide additional features such as travel guides with locals’ recommendations, attractive local deals, events calendar, and more," he further added.

Bula Fiji app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Store on 1st July 2022.

Bula Fiji is an initiative of Smoove Xperience Pacific, a joint venture between Singapore-based Smoove Xperience, and companies from New Zealand: Fintech Pacific, Travel Lab, and Playz.

About Smoove Xperience Pacific joint venture partners:

Smoove Xperience is a travel tech company, championing post-pandemic travel to the Pacific region for the Asian market, Smoove Xperience makes travel simple and seamless — the way it should be.

www.goxperience.it

Fintech Pacific is a next-generation financial technology provider that endeavours to develop a product/service that not only addresses payment issues but ultimately changes the ‘culture’ of doing business in Fiji. “Disruption of the financial sector.”

www.fintechpacific.com

Travel Lab aims to drive solutions via digital means that benefit both suppliers and consumers of travel. Former senior leaders from the New Zealand travel industry combined to rethink and reinvent travel distribution in NZ.

www.travel-lab.co.nz

Playz is an engaging community platform connecting children, families, and providers through activities. Playz enriches lives through fun, adventure, and education with a social and give-back ethos. Playz promotes activities that nurture active minds and active bodies.

www.playz.co

For more information on Bula Fiji, please get in touch with contact@smoovex.net.