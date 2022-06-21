MarketResearchReports.com: High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) Market to reach USD 1.14 billion in 2028
Global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) Market 2022-28 Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foamed polymers are used in a wide number of application areas, which range from construction, automotive, and household products to food and protective packaging. Among the many benefits of foamed materials are their good mechanical rigidity at low specific gravity, thermal and acoustic insulation, cushioning against mechanical shock, and a significant contribution to source reduction in raw material usage.
High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) are semi-crystalline material with a linear molecular structure. They lack the required extensional rheological properties in the melt phase which are required to produce extruded low-density foams with a fine and controlled cell structure.
The main applications of HMSPP are: - extrusion, compound foils extrusion, films, thermoforming, coatings, foams, and blow. The melted low resistance has limited the participation of PP in these segments which impedes or harms those processes.
Why you should purchase the Global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) Market Report
For Market Forecast and Estimation
Global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) market size is estimated to be worth USD 728.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1147.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
In terms of types, Homopolymer occupied the largest sales share of 70.13% in 2021, consumption volume was 228.2 K Tons, and it will remain a leading position for a long time in the future.
Competitive Market Scenario
LyondellBasell, Borealis (Borouge), Braskem, ExxonMobil, and Hanwha Total are the key manufacturers in the global High Melt Strength Polypropylene (HMSPP) market. Among them, LyondellBasell is the largest manufacturer, its revenue share of the global market exceeds 15.8% in 2021. The market concentration is high, the top five players accounted for about 59.31% of the world's revenue share in 2021.
Geography-wise market opportunities
Chapter 4 of the report covers the HMSPP market breakdown data at the regional level and captures the sales, revenue, and growth by region, from 2017 to 2028.
