iXsystems Acknowledged by Customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ Platform with 4.8 of 5 Stars for TrueNAS Enterprise
100% of Reviews Recommend TrueNAS Enterprise StorageSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced that the company’s TrueNAS Enterprise unified storage systems have been recommended by 100% of customers, and rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the Primary Storage category as of June 17, 2022, based on 12 reviews. iXsystems received its rating for overall customer experience which includes evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, service and support, and product capabilities. Additional review details are available on the Peer Insights review site.
Gartner Peer Insights is an online IT software and services reviews and ratings platform. The reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. It helps IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. On Gartner Peer Insights, enterprise users have provided feedback that we believe underscores the value they experienced with iX and TrueNAS Enterprise.
In one review, a healthcare industry CIO user stated, “We have used TrueNAS arrays for around five years. We started with one array five years ago to run one very specific workload. It has operated in that area for five years with very minimal issues and has performed as sold the whole time. Due to a planned hardware refresh currently underway when we got to selecting storage for the entire project it was a very easy decision for us. We chose TrueNAS to run as primary storage for all workloads in both datacenters. We have already gotten a few of the new arrays and have more coming. The new units excel even past our expectations by way of build quality and performance."
In another review, an infrastructure and operations professional for a midsize media and entertainment company said, “We started using TrueNAS Core as a way to repurpose older storage into backup systems. As time went by, we realized TrueNAS and iXsystems had a great offering not only because TrueNAS was open-source and free, it was because they had elevated their enterprise offerings as well. Features, support and reliability are all together a hallmark of iXsystems."
Finally, an enterprise architecture and technology innovation executive at an enterprise-class communications services provider noted, “We acquired our TrueNAS storage to replace another solution that was running out of storage space and performance declining. TrueNAS has been in production for about 9 months now. All in all, our engineering group has been very pleased with the performance of this TrueNAS solution. Our build cycle has decreased from 5 hours to 1.5 hours on the TrueNAS. iXsystems has also been a good partner all through the purchase and deployment. They gave us a turnkey solution, and we had the system up and running within two days. We have more storage requirements coming up and iXsystems is definitely the leading player going forward."
TrueNAS® Enterprise appliances from iX are architected and optimized for high availability, running TrueNAS, the world’s most deployed storage software. The appliances come with enterprise features and professional support, with choice among appliance models that scale-up from small to very large capacities. Customers also choose the best model based on their performance and capacity requirements, and the ideal mix of hybrid and all-flash media for their workloads. Centralized management of TrueNAS Enterprise appliances and other TrueNAS systems running Open Source software is available with TrueCommand.
“iX is proud of the investments we have made in the TrueNAS experience for Open Source users, and especially proud to have earned such positive reviews of our product and support from TrueNAS Enterprise customers,” said Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management for iXsystems. “TrueNAS Enterprise customers can continue to scale-up their storage with Open Source economics while retaining the freedom to migrate systems to scale-out with hyperconvergence as they advance their storage environments”.
Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see all ratings and reviews for TrueNAS.
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS has laid the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can access the benefits of true Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.
- END -
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn