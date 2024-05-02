iXsystems Named Customers’ Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ VOC for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Report
Company Recognized as a Strong Performer with 100% of Customers Willing to Recommend in User Review-Based AnalysisSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, today announced they were named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1. In the report, iXsystems was also named as a Customers’ Choice for the North America region. This recognition is in addition to iXsystems’ prior recognition as a Customers’ Choice for the North America region in the 2024 and 2023 Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage2.
“The ’Voice of the Customer’ is a report that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.”
The Customer Experience rating for iXsystems in the Gartner report was 4.9 (25 Ratings) for Product Capabilities(23 Ratings), 4.9 for Support Experience (24 Ratings), 5.0 for Deployment Experience (23 Ratings), and 4.9 for Sales Experience (23 Ratings).
According to one customer review for iXsystem’s TrueNAS Enterprise, "We purchased this product to fill a gap we had for a large storage depot. We needed something that could provide scalable redundancy, snapshots/versioning, and replication. The snapshots have worked well and saved us a lot of headaches. AD integration has been seamless for us. Support has been on point.”
Another customer review stated, “ “The process of getting TrueNAS integrated into our environment was smooth & straightforward. I had to spec out a system that was suitable for our relatively tight budget, and we had to make some tweaking throughout the purchasing process to make it work. Nonetheless, our sales rep was very responsive through the process. We also have a closed network environment and needed some information to get updates and other communications working through our proxy. I asked the implementation person assigned to our company and he responded promptly and accurately -- which I can honestly say is an exception among the vendors we work with! Most vendors don't have the information on hand or don't understand our network setup.”
“Customer voices matter most, so no recognition means more to us than having them selecting iXsystems as a Customers’ Choice for the North American region in two distinct Voice of the Customer reports,” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems. “The success of our customers and users remains our top priority as we help them leverage open storage to simplify operations and reduce cost while modernizing how they store and protect data.”
1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, 24 April 2024.
2 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage, 23 March 2024.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in all 195 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
