iXsystems Brings Flagship Data Platform to Market with Production Release of TrueNAS SCALE 24.04
42% growth in the number of organizations using TrueNAS over the past 18 monthsSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, a global leader in open source solutions and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced the production release of TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 alongside its new series of hybrid storage appliances, the TrueNAS Enterprise H-Series. TrueNAS 24.04 is the fourth major version of the company’s Linux-based data platform software, furthering the mission to provide true data freedom by continually improving on the exceptional flexibility, interoperability, and storage efficiency that has already made TrueNAS the world’s most deployed storage software.
Codenamed “Dragonfish”, TrueNAS 24.04 is expected to be the best-ever version of TrueNAS, representing the next step in major advancements in security, performance and functionality of the platform over all previous releases of TrueNAS (CORE and SCALE). The 42% growth in the number of organizations using TrueNAS over the past 18 months corresponds to the two consecutive Customers’ Choice awards in Gartner’s annual Voice of the Customer Report for the Primary Storage category. During this same time, users of TrueNAS Enterprise also rated their experiences 4.9 out of 5 in the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage category.
TrueNAS 24.04 introduces SMB and Admin auditing, and the Enterprise support of Restricted Admins and Immutable Snapshots. Additionally, TrueNAS 24.04 has a simplified and improved Share Creation workflow, and open client sessions for both the SMB and NFS file sharing protocols can now be managed from the TrueNAS web UI for further simplicity and efficiency.
TrueNAS Enterprise H-Series
The TrueNAS Enterprise H-Series is the newest member of the iXsystems’ storage system portfolio. Available in dual-controller configurations and with options for hybrid or all-flash storage, the TrueNAS H-Series is designed to provide reliable storage for cost-optimized workloads at the Edge or data center that can scale up to 2 petabytes (PB) in capacity. The series introduces two models, the TrueNAS H10 and the forthcoming H20, both having a compact 2U form factor with these benefits:
- Power-Efficiency: With a typical power consumption of 100-300 watts , the TrueNAS H-Series helps meet your corporate sustainability and environmental initiatives.
- High-Availability (HA): Available dual-controller architecture provides continuous accessibility, providing over 99.999% uptime.
- Expandability: With optional 24, 60, or 102-bay expansion shelves, the H-Series is ready to grow from 20TB all-flash to 2PB hybrid storage.
"The availability of the new TrueNAS Enterprise H-Series, powered by TrueNAS 24.04, exemplifies our commitment to advancing the world’s most widely deployed storage software," stated Morgan Littlewood, Senior Vice President of Product Management at iXsystems. "The H-Series provides the smallest and lowest power footprint while the M-Series and F-Series deliver Hybrid scalability and All-flash performance.”
TrueNAS Open Storage Community
A testament to the draw of TrueNAS, the TrueNAS® Open Storage Community has grown significantly over the past several years. Already the most used storage software on earth, TrueNAS saw 42% growth in the number of organizations and individuals using TrueNAS over the past 18 months, while the general market saw slower than expected commercial growth.
“We must always begin by thanking the TrueNAS Community, including those who are also our Enterprise customers, for their tremendous support that has elevated TrueNAS into a leading position in the storage marketplace, backed by social proof,” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems. “At a time when analysts predict as many as 3 in 10 companies will choose a new storage supplier in 2024, we are looking forward to helping those organizations discover why so many others are choosing TrueNAS as the top alternative for conquering their data growth challenges.”
Availability
Both TrueNAS H-Series appliances and TrueNAS Enterprise 24.04 software are now available. The community edition, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04, is also free to download or upgrade to. For more information on TrueNAS H-Series or other TrueNAS Enterprise storage products, please contact iX.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in all 195 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
