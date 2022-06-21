SCCG and SportsSeam Partner for Data Driven Sports Visualization in North America

SCCG, SportsSeam Partnership Announcement Image

SCCG, SportsSeam Partnership Announcement Image

SCCG Management Logo

SCCG Management Logo

Live AI Driven Visualization of Streamed Sports

Live AI Driven Visualization of Streamed Sports

Consider how much more valuable the revenue driven from in play betting would be when untethered from the high operating costs associated with providing those markets.”
— Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with SportsSeam providing business development, and strategic advisory services for their AI-driven Data Visualization Tools, as they enter the North American sports market.

Crystal said of the announcement, “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Mr. Rajiv Chamraj, SportsSeam’s CEO and their extended team. Given the cost of licensing live streams of sporting events, and the bandwidth it takes to bring it to the consumer, it is an amazing value to be able to convert that original video stream into realtime data driven graphics. Consider how much more valuable the revenue driven from in play betting would be when untethered from the high operating costs associated with providing those markets.”

With the collaboration of SCCG Management and SportsSeam, we provide tools to help clients use Machine Learning Vision Workflows at a low cost. SCCG has provided solutions to companies in all facets of the sports industry, immediately adding value to their business partners.


ABOUT SPORTSSEAM

SportsSeam offers an AI software solution that provides quantitative and qualitative information by analyzing visual data and combining longitudinal data to generate actionable insights. This solution can be used by players, coaches, Bookmakers, Fans to make objective decisions using AI data visualizations.

https://www.sportsseam.com


ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

SCCG and SportsSeam Partner for Data Driven Sports Visualization in North America

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
Company/Organization
SCCG Management
105 E Reno Avenue, Suite 8
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, 89119
United States
+1 702-427-9354
Visit Newsroom
About

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

More From This Author
SCCG and SportsSeam Partner for Data Driven Sports Visualization in North America
SCCG and Genius Gaming Consult Enter into Business Development Partnership for Africa
SCCG Management Enters Into Business Development Agreement with ESPORTS PULZE AB
View All Stories From This Author