SCCG and SportsSeam Partner for Data Driven Sports Visualization in North America

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with SportsSeam providing business development, and strategic advisory services for their AI-driven Data Visualization Tools, as they enter the North American sports market.

Crystal said of the announcement, “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Mr. Rajiv Chamraj, SportsSeam’s CEO and their extended team. Given the cost of licensing live streams of sporting events, and the bandwidth it takes to bring it to the consumer, it is an amazing value to be able to convert that original video stream into realtime data driven graphics. Consider how much more valuable the revenue driven from in play betting would be when untethered from the high operating costs associated with providing those markets.”

With the collaboration of SCCG Management and SportsSeam, we provide tools to help clients use Machine Learning Vision Workflows at a low cost. SCCG has provided solutions to companies in all facets of the sports industry, immediately adding value to their business partners.



ABOUT SPORTSSEAM

SportsSeam offers an AI software solution that provides quantitative and qualitative information by analyzing visual data and combining longitudinal data to generate actionable insights. This solution can be used by players, coaches, Bookmakers, Fans to make objective decisions using AI data visualizations.

https://www.sportsseam.com



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets

