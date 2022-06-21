Rad Web Hosting Publishes Updated WHMCS VPS Reseller Module
Rad Web Hosting announces updated WHMCS VPS Reseller module for API integration of public cloud reselling.
Find the Rad Web Hosting WHMCS VPS Reseller module on WHMCS Marketplace.
Rad Web Hosting has announced an update to their WHMCS VPS Reseller module. The plugin provides white-label cloud administration and VPS reselling features.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remotely manage and resell VPS Servers with WHMCS Server module.
Rad Web Hosting has published updated WHMCS VPS Reseller server module (version v1.0.4).
The WHMCS server module provides ability for reseller to automatically deploy VPS servers directly from their cloud resources based on custom values from order form submission. Now partners will have white-label cloud VPS deployment for their clients with seamless service delivery. Partner clients will only see their brand and even get full access to the VPS from their WHMCS and with control panel access.
Integrate with ready-made WHMCS module to leverage automated provisioning of Cloud VPS servers with integrated private-label cloud controller. By integrating with Rad Web Hosting VPS Reseller module, leverage enterprise-grade cloud VPS deployments on-demand.
Partners instantly have access to theirr own Virtual Private Cloud VPS cluster-with automated server provisioning available direct from their WHMCS and delivered by them to their end-users. By leveraging on-demand Cloud VPS from Rad Web Hosting, businesses significantly reduce time-to-market, capital expense, and risk associated with building a cloud data center from scratch.
Steps to Upgrade Server module
1. Upload the latest version to WHMCS.
2. Once uploaded, the updates will automatically be applied.
Read comprehensive WHMCS integration guide: https://blog.radwebhosting.com/how-to-integrate-vps-reseller-with-whmcs/
Changelog:
Fully compatible with WHMCS v8.5
PHP 7.4 support
PHP 8.0 support
Added support for numerous languages/translations
Updated NoVNC module
Updated to reflect latest cloud panel style
Minor bug fixes
Code improvements
Have questions about features, installation, or troubleshooting? Contact Rad Web Hosting support to get help.
