Rad Web Hosting Now Offering VPS Hosting in France

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a leading provider of web hosting and cloud infrastructure solutions, has announced the launch of its new Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting services in France. This expansion brings powerful, secure, and scalable VPS hosting closer to European clients, reinforcing the company’s mission to deliver reliable cloud solutions worldwide.The new France-based VPS hosting option offers businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs across Europe improved speed, lower latency, and compliance with regional data privacy standards. By adding this European data center location, Rad Web Hosting strengthens its global footprint and gives clients greater control over where their data is hosted.Meeting Growing Demand in EuropeOver the past decade, Rad Web Hosting has built a reputation for delivering high-performance hosting backed by expert support. The move into France responds to increasing demand for local VPS hosting among European customers who need faster connections, data sovereignty, and compliance with GDPR regulations.“Performance, privacy, and proximity matter more than ever in today’s hosting environment,” said Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting. “By adding VPS hosting in France, we’re not only reducing latency for European users but also empowering our clients with hosting options that meet their regional requirements. It’s about giving businesses the freedom to scale securely while staying compliant.”What Clients Can ExpectRad Web Hosting’s France VPS hosting is built on enterprise-grade infrastructure designed for speed, reliability, and scalability. Key features include:SSD-Powered Storage for faster performance and quick data accessFlexible Operating System Choices including popular Linux distributions and Windows Server editionsInstant Scalability with resources that grow as business needs expandFull Root Access for complete control and customization24/7 Expert Support from Rad Web Hosting’s in-house technical teamData Privacy Compliance aligned with EU standardsWith servers hosted in France, clients across Europe can enjoy reduced latency, which means faster website load times, smoother application performance, and improved user experiences. For businesses serving European customers, this proximity translates into a competitive edge.A Step Toward Global CoverageThe France launch is part of Rad Web Hosting’s broader strategy to expand its global cloud infrastructure. Currently, the company offers VPS hosting and other cloud services from multiple international locations, ensuring clients can select the region that best fits their operational and compliance needs.“Our goal is simple,” added Claeys. “We want to give our clients the freedom to host where it makes the most sense for their business. Expanding to France is a major milestone, but it’s only one step in a larger journey to bring Rad Web Hosting closer to our customers wherever they are.”Who BenefitsThe new France VPS hosting option is designed for a wide range of users:Startups and SMBs looking for cost-effective hosting solutions with room to scaleE-commerce businesses that need secure, fast-loading websites to serve European customersDevelopers and agencies who require customizable environments for projects and applicationsEnterprises seeking data center locations within Europe for compliance and performance reasonsWhether launching a new website, running resource-intensive applications, or hosting client projects, users can expect robust infrastructure backed by Rad Web Hosting’s reputation for reliability and service.About Rad Web HostingFounded in 2015, Rad Web Hosting is a Dallas-based provider of web hosting, VPS, and cloud infrastructure solutions. With a focus on performance, reliability, and personalized support, the company serves clients worldwide ranging from small businesses to enterprises. Rad Web Hosting offers a wide portfolio of services including shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and custom cloud solutions.By continuously expanding its global data center presence, Rad Web Hosting ensures clients can access secure, scalable hosting wherever they need it.

