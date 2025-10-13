Rad Web Hosting Named Verified Green Hosting Provider by Green Web Foundation Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014. Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a leading provider of web hosting, VPS servers, and dedicated server hosting , has been officially recognized by the Green Web Foundation as a Verified Green Hosting Provider.The certification confirms that Rad Web Hosting’s infrastructure and data center operations are powered by renewable energy and meet the Foundation’s sustainability benchmarks. As part of the global Green Web community, Rad Web Hosting joins other verified providers committed to reducing the environmental impact of the internet.“Sustainability is not just an initiative—it’s a core value,” said Scott Claeys, Founder/CEO at Rad Web Hosting. “Being recognized by the Green Web Foundation underscores our dedication to delivering high-performance hosting while protecting our planet. We’re proud to provide clients with eco-friendly hosting solutions that help build a cleaner web.”A Verified Step Toward a Fossil-Free InternetRad Web Hosting’s verification aligns with its long-term sustainability plan, which includes a multi-layered approach to energy efficiency and carbon reduction:100% of infrastructure powered by renewable energy sourcesActive participation in Stripe Climate’s carbon removal programContinuous investment in energy-efficient servers and cooling technologiesCommitment to transparency and sustainability reportingEach of the company’s global data center locations leverage advanced energy optimization and renewable energy sourcing to ensure maximum performance with minimal environmental footprint.About the Green Web FoundationThe Green Web Foundation is a nonprofit organization that tracks and verifies the use of renewable energy in internet infrastructure. Its mission is to create a fossil-free internet by 2030, providing open tools and data for businesses to make greener digital choices.Learn more at https://www.thegreenwebfoundation.org About Rad Web HostingFounded in 2015, Rad Web Hosting delivers award-winning web hosting, cloud VPS , and dedicated server solutions to clients worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Rad Web Hosting is known for its commitment to speed, security, and sustainability. The company is also a Stripe Climate partner, dedicating a portion of all revenue to certified carbon removal projects. Learn more at https://radwebhosting.com Green Web Directory Listing: https://app.greenweb.org/directory/#1490

