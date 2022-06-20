Crash on I-80 EB / WB in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of vehicle crash in the median at mile marker 236 (Lightstreet exit) in Scott Township, Columbia County.

Motorist can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker at 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.



