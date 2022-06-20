Parris Todd on a Gold Roll Breaks the Winning Streak Over the #1 Women’s Pro Pickleball Player
Parris Todd Takes Home Another Pro Championship Title Beating the #1 Women’s Singles Pickleball Player at the PPA Orange County Cup, Broadcast on Tennis Channel
I just believed I could do it.”SAN CLEMENTE, CA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parris Todd drew crowds at the luxury athletic resort, Life Time in Rancho San Clemente, CA June 12, 2022, for the Professional Pickleball (PPA) Orange County Cup, sponsored by Select Medical and broadcast by Tennis Channel (getting in on the game of the fastest-growing sport in the nation). Fans packed the house to see if Parris Todd could actually take on the young #1 and undefeated Anna Leigh Waters.
— Parris Todd
Parris was laser-focused on her target. In the world of Professional Pickleball, Anna Leigh Waters has a stellar reputation as being unbeatable, with her youth, athleticism, and awesome parents who support her. It's no wonder everyone who plays her crumbles at the thought of being on the other side of such a talented player. This was only food for Parris to fuel her inner Champion to take down such a Goliath. Parris Todd states, "I just believed I could do it." Todd beat Waters in five games, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, marking history-- defeating Water's 2022 winning streak.
It was no small feat to get to the nail-biting finals. Parris had to get through her draw of beating some fantastic athletes, then in the semis had to get through the tough #2 player, Catherine Parenteau, who along with Waters is also notorious for triple crown championship titles for singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Parris defeated Catherine in two games, 11-1 and 11-7, positioning her spot in the Finals.
But wait, there's more amazing stand-alone news! Prior to such an amazing victory, Parris was drafted into the MLP, Major League Pickleball's team BLQK Coffee owned by Ritchie Tuazon, with three other stellar champion teammates, Irina Tereschenko, Zane Navratil, and Rafa Hewett. The twelve teams competed in doubles matches at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, Texas, founded by Steven Kuhn, and the finals were broadcast live nationwide on CBS Sports Network. After three days of high energy and amazing play, on Sunday, June 5, team BLQK was victorious, beating the Florida Smash 3-0, giving them the Pritchard Cup trophy, named after pickleball founder Joel Pritchard. As the MLP Champions Team BLQK took home the highest prize money in professional Pickleball to date of $100K. For Parris, this puts her doubles championship status on the map as she continues to perfect her doubles game. Not a bad start to mastering the kitchen. Stay tuned as Major League Pickleball has two more team competitions that will take place in Newport Beach, CA (August 5-7) and Columbus, OH (October 14-16), giving the twelve teams two more opportunities to take home a huge payday and lifting up the Pritchard Cup.
To clear some misinformation via broadcast on Parris's background, she never went to college. She started playing tennis at the ripe young age of five, asking for a tennis racket for her 5th birthday, which was a bit of an anomaly as her parents had no exposure and knew nothing of the sport. One tennis clinic after another, and after attending the renowned Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida at the age of eight, Parris discovered a drive to compete with the best in the world and a passion to swing for the fences. Although Parris has only been on the Pro Pickleball Tour since the end of January 2022, her years of practice and competition as a former tennis player, garnering over 85+ titles, belief, and faith, have been the foundation for her expedient transitional advancement.
Parris is also well-known as a fashionista, designing women's contemporary streetwear/sportswear and owning her own fashion brand, Waisted, USA. Waisted was a new emerging wholesale brand that launched Macy's streetwear department in 2018 alongside Juicy, Dickies, Jordache, and 'like' major brands. As the pandemic slowed down retail and manufacturing, Pickleball emerged and summoned her to the courts. It was the right place at the right time to put her swing back into action, which didn't take long before her peers confirmed the calling. Parris is combining her talents and is currently designing her active sportswear pickleball collection.
Parris Todd vs Anna Leigh Waters Championship Match