Pro Pickleball Player and Fashionista Parris Todd Takes Gold at the APP Tour St. Louis Open
Parris Todd is rising quickly in Professional Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the nation
From a singles tennis background, my autopilot defaults to a tennis-style game. I am working on balancing the pickle-style net game, which I'm on the road to mastering.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Pickleball Player and Fashionista Parris Todd Takes Gold at the APP Tour St. Louis Open
— Parris Todd
Time to unwind from the grind to Congratulate Parris Todd, a professional pickleball player who took her first APP Tour championship gold title on Mother's Day Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at the renowned indoor Missouri Pickleball Club. Heading into the tournament, Parris was laser-focused on the chore at hand, knowing the top players were also waiting for their chance to pickle up their victory. Her overall draw was tough, having to play six matches to get to gold. The focal point of business was getting through the #1 APP young and stellar player Jorja Johnson, who she beat in two straight games. Moving on, Parris lost 3rd round to Michelle Esquivel in three games; Michelle is a solid veteran pro pickler on the rise, taking back her claim to fame again after injury recovery. This setback only fueled Parris to take on another rising star in the consolation bracket, Anna Bright, who she beat in two straight games to clinch the bronze match to head into the finals, where she would meet Michell Esquivel again. Only this time, Parris had to win two consecutive matches for the gold, which included the first match 2 out of 3 games and a tiebreaker to 15-- but could only advance to the tiebreaker if she could win the first match. The unique thing about the APP player's draw is if you lose a match, you drop down to consolation, where you can advance to the bronze match to make your way to a gold position. Such was Parris' journey to the win. She pulled out all the stops to win the first finals match (2 out of 3 games) and the second tie break match (first to 15) for the championship title, totaling six matches for the win.
Parris is rising quickly in Professional Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the nation. Although she's only been on the pro tour a few short months, her years of practice as a former tennis player, garnering over 85+ titles, has been the foundation for her transitional advancement. Parris states, "From a singles tennis background, my autopilot defaults to a tennis-style game. I am working on balancing the pickle-style net game, which I'm on the road to mastering."
Parris, also known as a fashionista, owns and designs a women's contemporary streetwear/sportswear fashion brand, Waisted, USA. Waisted was a new emerging wholesale brand that launched Macy's streetwear department in 2018 alongside Juicy, Dickies, Jordashe, and the like. As the pandemic slowed down retail and manufacturing, Pickleball emerged and summoned her to the courts. It was the right place at the right time to put her swing back into action, which didn't take long before her peers confirmed the calling. Parris is combining her talents and is currently designing her active sportswear pickleball collection.
Stay tuned for the new Waisted Pickleball collection drop and more incredible matches as Parris Todd advances into a full Pickleball tour schedule.
2022 APP Tour St. Louis Open: Championship Sunday - Parris Todd vs Michelle Esquivel