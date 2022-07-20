The Spa Butler Launches World's First "Smart" Handheld Cryotherapy Machine through Partnership with America Cryo
Specializing in aesthetic machine sales, state regulatory compliance, medical spa startups, and beauty business solutions, The Spa Butler has the know-how and resources spa owners need to succeed.
The Subzero allows users to treat multiple areas of the body safely and quickly, improving active skin conditions while preventing skin aging and reducing fat - all while maximizing the body’s own natural healing processes!
The new Subzero local cryotherapy machine enhances beauty and manages pain for a low costDALLAS, TX, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spa Butler, a key leader in the booming cryotherapy industry, is debuting yet another innovative product for the health-conscious community: The Subzero by America Cryo is a localized aesthetic skin cooling device that reaches sub-zero degree temperatures making cryotherapy facials convenient, manageable, and cost-effective. Half the price of nitrogen-based products, the easy-to-use Subzero is now available for purchase.
Sports therapists and beauty professionals alike are praising the Subzero local cryotherapy machine thanks to its impressive benefits for clients, such as injury recovery, physical therapy support, wrinkle reduction, sun spot elimination, collagen boosting, inflammation and swelling reduction, and increased blood flow. The CO2 based device does not use nitrogen to function, eliminating any risk of asphyxiation do the inhalation of nitrogen vapors or burning from the transfer of liquid nitrogen between cryogenic dewars. Its non-abrasive process makes the Subzero ideal for use on animals as well.
The Spa Butler has now made the Subzero available to interested parties in all relevant industries and businesses thanks to a newly formed partnership with America Cryo. The handheld cryotherapy machine retails for one third the price of nitrogen-based localized cryotherapy devices, and nearly half the cost of similar CO2 based machines. The Spa Butler provides free shipping on the Subzero (all of its attachments included in an additional hard shipping case). The company also offers a one-year manufacture warranty on the Subzero and third-party financing for those who qualify.
Additional noteworthy details include:
* The Subzero technology is unparalleled; it's the only method in assisting recovery backed by the science of whole body cryotherapy.
* The device excels at spot sessions for specific area treatment, including lower back pain, sprained ankles, and can be used for body sculpting.
* The Spa Butler is able to customize the Subzero by America Cryo to any color combination of a client's choice.
About The Spa Butler
As one of the world's leading suppliers of whole body cryotherapy and wellness recovery products, The Spa Butler focuses on building a strong foundation of quality products and services to help new and existing businesses harness the growing opportunities in retail recovery. Learn more at TheSpaButler.com
