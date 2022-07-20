How The Spa Butler Is Changing the Cryotherapy Industry
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting a cryotherapy business is a rewarding and lucrative venture, but as with anything, learning how to operate and troubleshoot your new cryotherapy machine can take some time.
Unfortunately, many cryotherapy machine manufacturers, distributors, and service providers don’t provide much, if any, customer service after selling you the machine. It’s not uncommon for these companies to be unable to answer questions, order machine parts for repairs, or even know where to get parts. They simply sell you the machine, wish you good luck, and send you on your way.
When considering starting a cryotherapy business, don’t let this scare you off. The Spa Butler is changing the cryotherapy game with a direct VIP service. Read on to learn more.
What Is The Spa Butler and What Do They Know About Cryotherapy?
The Spa Butler is a spa business consultant and strategist specializing in aesthetic machine sales. The company is constantly adding the most recent technology to their line of equipment and products, ensuring health and wellness business owners have the most up-to-date tools for their clients.
The team at The Spa Butler has over 15 years of combined experience working with top-of-the-line nitrogen-based cryotherapy machines like Impact Cryotherapy, Cryoxcel, Juka, and more. They know the ins and outs of cryotherapy machines like the back of their hands and pride themselves on being able to solve any issue with nitrogen-based cryotherapy machines.
How The Spa Butler is Changing the Cryotherapy Industry
The Spa Butler has seen firsthand how distressing it can be for a small business owner when something goes wrong with their cryotherapy machine or they aren't properly trained on how to properly use it.
The Spa Butler gets many calls from cryotherapy business owners who are experiencing an issue with their machine and can’t get assistance from the company they originally bought it from—or from anyone else, for that matter.
As examples, here are a couple of recent reviews The Spa Butler received from cryotherapy business owners who contacted them for support with their machines, even though they hadn’t originally purchased the cryotherapy machines from them.
Cryotherapy is a niche market, so there aren’t many experts out there who can answer your questions or effectively troubleshoot your problems. This is where The Spa Butler is changing the industry with their direct VIP service.
For $39.99 a month, The Spa Butler gives cryotherapy equipment owners direct access to a cryotherapy technician who can answer any questions regarding their machine. They also offer additional discounted services like delivery, installation, and machine repairs.
The goal with this VIP service is to ensure that no cryotherapy business owners are ever left frantically searching for support. With The Spa Butler on your team, you can rest assured that any question you have will be answered and any issue with a nitrogen-based cryotherapy machine will promptly be solved.
This on-demand support is extremely valuable to a cryotherapy business owner, as any downtime due to a non-functioning machine means lost money and potentially, disgruntled customers. Not to mention, knowing you have a team of professionals in your back pocket provides incredible peace of mind!
Never Worry About Receiving Support Again
The Spa Butler understands the significant investment and commitment it takes to purchase new cryotherapy equipment to grow your business. That’s why The Spa Butler vows, "to support you every step of the way, helping you on your path to growth and success."
If you’re interested in discussing cryotherapy equipment options or want to learn more about The Spa Butler's direct VIP service, feel free to reach out to The Spa Butler team today!
