Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in forfeiture of assets, further providing for asset forfeiture; in miscellaneous provisions, providing for off-road vehicles in urban municipalities; and, in snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, further providing for definitions.
