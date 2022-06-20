Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1723

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act making appropriations from the Public School Employees' Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
