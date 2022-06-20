Wastewater overflow in Carroll

CARROLL—Untreated wastewater overflowed from a manhole near St. Anthony Regional Hospital on the southeast side of Carroll Monday morning.

An unknown amount of untreated wastewater reached the Middle Raccoon River before hospital and city staff stopped the spill about 11 a.m. City staff helped identify the likely cause of the discharge, a collapsed sewer pipe owned by the hospital.

DNR staff were onsite Monday afternoon to take water samples and look at the river.

Residents should keep children and pets out of the river for the next 24 to 48 hours.

DNR will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.