Popular Chicago DJ Honored During AAPI Month
Bears Music Coordinator Part of Former Philippine President’s FamilyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Bears Music Coordinator and DJ Jay Ejercito, along with his family, were honored by the Windy City during Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month in May. Ejercito’s father, Joseph Ejercito Estrada served as President of the Philippines from 1998 to 2001.
In addition to being President, Estrada served as Vice President and Mayor of Manila during his political career. And he was a popular actor, playing the lead in over 100 films. Ejercito is the brother of musical artist King Marie, who penned the Chicago Bull's entertainment video score "Ready". She was also honored during Chicago’s AAPI Heritage Month.
The popular Chicago DJ, known by his stage name “DJ JayFunk,” is affiliated with all four of Chicago’s professional sports teams (Bears, Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks). Not only does Ejercito pump up the crowds, he's also part of events like 7-year old baseball fan and cancer patient Beau Dowling's recent visit to Guaranteed Rate Field.
(https://twitter.com/scottmerkin/status/1540777626989649920)
Dowling threw out the ceremonial first pitch, ran the bases, and gave the "play ball" call. He even met with Baltimore Orioles player and cancer survivor Trey Mancini. Said Ejercito, "It's more than playing music. I get to see heartwarming moments like this."
Chicago residents can hear Ejercito on WKSC 105.3 KISS Mixshow on the weekends. DJ JayFunk was nominated five years running as Midwest DJ. And he’s opened for acts like the B-52’s, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Anything Box. As a Chicago corporate DJ, he was the choice mix master for Snoop Dog’s Chicago Birthday Bash and entertained at the premier of the movie version of Sex in the City at the John Hancock Observatory Building.
Ejercito is the Owner of Momentz Productions, a top Chicago wedding DJ company. In addition to weddings, Momentz Productions provides entertainment for other special occasions and school events, including the Northwestern University Men's Basketball team. Momentz Productions serves Chicago, Arlington Heights, Addison, Aurora, and Schaumburg IL.
