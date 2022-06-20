Conservation Corps of Long Beach Charter School Graduation Scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022
- The Conservation Corps of Long Beach (CCLB), with more than 40 years of success in developing thousands of young men and women into citizens with character, credentials and commitment, will hold its annual charter school graduation on Friday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The ceremony, including lunch, will be held at the acclaimed and architecturally striking Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) at 628 Alamitos Avenue in Long Beach. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino Art.
CCLB’s charter school is run by The Education Corps (TEC), a school/work program that combines classroom learning with the work training and experience gained by the students. TEC has eight campuses in southern California dedicated to meeting the secondary education needs of the region’s youth. Over 1,500 young people have earned a high school diploma while serving with the CCLB.
Members of the media are invited to attend and celebrate the achievements of CCLB’s graduates and then enjoy lunch together.
About the Conservation Corps of Long Beach
The Conservation Corps of Long Beach supports young people as they realize their potential working, serving local communities, engaging in environmentally-friendly projects, learning and accessing educational opportunities. .
The young women and men of the Corps work hard protecting and restoring greater Long Beach’s environment, responding to disasters, becoming stronger workers, citizens and individuals through their service.
For more information, contact Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.
