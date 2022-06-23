Shār Launches Two New Flavors of Its “Impossibly Good Trail Mix”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for your summer adventures, Shār, an Austin-based farm-to-table snack company, has launched two new flavors of its ‘impossibly good trail mix.' Shār Tropical is paradise in a tube, with new ingredients: mango, pineapple, and macadamia nuts joining some of the original ingredients. Shār Savory amps up the flavor by dry roasting nuts with a special spice mixture and adding a kick with chili-spiced plantain chips and golden berries.
The new flavors feature two unique ingredients. Tropical features pineapple from one of the only sustainable pineapple farms in the world. Savory includes Baru Nuts, a superfood packed with protein and other nutrients that also has the potential to help preserve the Brazilian Cerrado, one of the most ecologically important regions on Earth.
According to Shār CEO Peter Rushford, “We spent three years perfecting Shār’s Original trail mix and leveraged what we learned to create these new flavor sensations in Tropical and Savory. As with Shār Original, we refused to compromise on flavor and quality, insisting on the best version of each new ingredient based on extensive research and taste testing. We also ensured the organic, responsibly-sourced ingredients came from farms that share our Earth-first mission.”
Both Tropical and Savory are packaged in the award-winning and super convenient plastic-free shār tube, the industry’s first recyclable, compostable, and refillable container that is reusable for up to one year. The new flavors are also available in all sizes of Shār’s earth-friendly plastic-free packages.
About Shār
Shār is a farm-to-table snack company headquartered in Austin, Texas making premium healthy snacks using 100% organic ingredients sourced from small family farms. Shār is a leader in the snack industry with a refillable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper tube that is part of the industry’s first plastic-free Sustainable Snacking System for homes and offices. Shār is a 2022 Good Food Award winner, received the International Pentawards Silver Medal for Sustainable Design, and an Outdoor Retailer Design & Innovation Award winner. Shār is Climate Neutral Certified, is a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 20% of net profits to The Conservation Alliance as part of its mission to be the planet’s most earth-friendly snack company.
Media Contact: Lyn Graft lg@sharsnacks.com
Peter Rushford
The new flavors feature two unique ingredients. Tropical features pineapple from one of the only sustainable pineapple farms in the world. Savory includes Baru Nuts, a superfood packed with protein and other nutrients that also has the potential to help preserve the Brazilian Cerrado, one of the most ecologically important regions on Earth.
According to Shār CEO Peter Rushford, “We spent three years perfecting Shār’s Original trail mix and leveraged what we learned to create these new flavor sensations in Tropical and Savory. As with Shār Original, we refused to compromise on flavor and quality, insisting on the best version of each new ingredient based on extensive research and taste testing. We also ensured the organic, responsibly-sourced ingredients came from farms that share our Earth-first mission.”
Both Tropical and Savory are packaged in the award-winning and super convenient plastic-free shār tube, the industry’s first recyclable, compostable, and refillable container that is reusable for up to one year. The new flavors are also available in all sizes of Shār’s earth-friendly plastic-free packages.
About Shār
Shār is a farm-to-table snack company headquartered in Austin, Texas making premium healthy snacks using 100% organic ingredients sourced from small family farms. Shār is a leader in the snack industry with a refillable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper tube that is part of the industry’s first plastic-free Sustainable Snacking System for homes and offices. Shār is a 2022 Good Food Award winner, received the International Pentawards Silver Medal for Sustainable Design, and an Outdoor Retailer Design & Innovation Award winner. Shār is Climate Neutral Certified, is a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 20% of net profits to The Conservation Alliance as part of its mission to be the planet’s most earth-friendly snack company.
Media Contact: Lyn Graft lg@sharsnacks.com
Peter Rushford
Shār
+1 301-346-0079
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other