Adam Twigg Joins Our Account Management Team at The Squires Group, Inc.

Adam Twigg, Senior Business Development Manager, The Squires Group, Inc.

I like Adam’s work philosophy, straight forward communication style and his approach of developing long-term relationships with his clients.” — Eric Galasso, President

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have hired Adam Twigg as a Senior Business Development Manager. Adam’s focus will be to build relationships with new clients in the Mid-Atlantic region that need top talent delivered from our senior recruiting team.

“Adam is joining our team at the perfect time since we are experiencing an unprecedented demand for staffing services. The competition for talent is fierce and more clients are leveraging our senior recruiting team’s expertise to meet their talent needs for both contract staffing and permanent hires in technology, cyber security and accounting and finance. The Squires Group has built a great reputation by consistently delivering great hires to our clients since the day we opened our doors in 1995,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi.

Adam brings over 17 years of Business Development experience to The Squires Group. His broad experience in delivering strategic consulting and talent solutions to both Government and Commercial clients has not only allowed him to grow his existing relationships organically, but also gain the trust of new clients to help support their technical needs. Over the years, Adam has supported multiple large and mid-size systems integrators. Adam also has deep experience in delivering talent to IT and engineering projects. These projects required a wide range of staffing needs for application design and development, systems architecture, systems design and development, information systems security, network/ systems administration, project management, database administration and help desk support.

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi, adds, “I like Adam’s work philosophy, straight forward communication style and his approach of developing long-term relationships with his clients. That blends right with our company’s vision of becoming a trusted advisor for our clients and consultants. So, if your company is looking for extraordinary talent, our team would like to share our proven approach for getting you or your team In The Perfect Space.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.

###